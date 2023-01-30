When there's something to celebrate, many of us reach for a glass of bubbles. Ed Carr, chief winemaker at Tasmania's House of Arras, did just that when his Museum Release blanc de blanc 2001 was recently awarded World Champion Library Vintage at the 2022 Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships - the first time this trophy has been awarded to a sparkling wine made outside Champagne.
"It was an absolute honour to have the wine judged alongside some of the best sparkling wines from across the globe," Carr said.
"I can't believe it's 21 years old, it was a vintage that didn't appear spectacular in terms of the fruit, it was just a nice average year, but in terms of the ageing of the fruit it's been remarkable."
It was also awarded best sparkling wine and then wine of the show at the 2022 Global Fine Wine Challenge.
The wine was released as a blanc de blanc after nine years on lees, again as a museum selection at 15 years on lees. "And now at 21, it's got all the complexities of an aged chardonnay, with notes of sea spray, jasmine flower and coconut. I'm amazed by its brightness and freshness and colour."
Carr established the House of Arras in 1995. The former chemist and microbiologist began his wine journey in laboratories testing wines for the Seaview Wynns group, which was a significant premium sparkling wine brand at that time.
"When I got more into winemaking as time went on I felt sparkling wine in Australia had a long way to go, we're talking the mid 1980s here, I thought a lot could happen and I wanted to be part of it."
Many would say Carr has driven Australia's sparkling wine industry. James Halliday once called him "a quietly spoken genius ... whose name should be known around the world", saying he was Australia's greatest sparkling winemaker "by some considerable distance".
Born in England, Carr has become one of Tasmania's staunchest advocates. He believes the cool climate and ancient soils of the Apple Isle rivals the terroir of France's Champagne region. He respects the provenance of champagne and wants his wines to be recognised as uniquely Australian, and more narrowly Tasmanian.
He believes the cool climate wine growing regions of Australia have a lot to offer the sparkling market, Tasmania, the Adelaide Hills, Orange, even Canberra, are all producing quality products.
He wants more drinkers to support Australian sparklings. While we might instantly know brands such as Moet et Chandon, Krug, Bollinger and Veuve Clicquot, Australian wines don't have that same recognition.
"Australia doesn't make a faulty wine, they're really honest, and every drop of quality is squeezed out of whatever the price point is," he says.
"The big thing about the Australian sparkling industry in the last 10 years, is that all of these styles have matured.
"The producers have really got to know their style and make them consistently.
"As a consumer if you buy a certain brand you can be very, very comfortable and know it's going to be a style that you really like."
It all comes down to drinkability, he says. Whether you're paying $399 for one of the few remaining bottles of the limited edition 2001 Museum Release "or there's some great Australian sparklings under $30".
In addition to the very last remaining bottles of the Museum Release Blanc de Blancs 2001, which are available via Langton's, Dan Murphy's, Vintage Cellars and Sense of Taste in highly limited quantities, the House of Arras has released the 2022 collection.
There's the EJ Carr Late Disgorged Vintage 2007 ($265.99rrp), a Vintage rosé 2014 ($129.99), a blanc de blancs 2014 ($129.99), the Grand Vintage 2014 ($118.99) and the Brut Elite Cuvée 1701 ($64.99).
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.