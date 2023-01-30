The Canberra Times
The House of Arras Museum Release blanc de blanc has been named one of the world's best sparkling wines

By Karen Hardy
January 31 2023 - 5:30am
Ed Carr, head winemaker at House of Arras. Picture supplied

When there's something to celebrate, many of us reach for a glass of bubbles. Ed Carr, chief winemaker at Tasmania's House of Arras, did just that when his Museum Release blanc de blanc 2001 was recently awarded World Champion Library Vintage at the 2022 Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships - the first time this trophy has been awarded to a sparkling wine made outside Champagne.

