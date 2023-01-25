Australia Day 2023 is yet again a flashpoint for division, populism and dissent.
The usual tussle between those who believe January 26 marks the foundation of a nation and those who say it is a day of grief and shame has been upstaged by violent lawlessness in the Northern Territory and debate over the Voice.
The confluence of these issues has resulted in Voice critics to call for it to be abandoned on the grounds there are more pressing issues.
Supporters, including Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney, argue the Voice is a solution, not a distraction.
This divide highlights the need for a bipartisan Indigenous affairs policy which has self-determination as its heart and soul.
If Labor and the Coalition can agree on a broadly bipartisan approach to foreign affairs and defence why can't they do the same when it comes to Indigenous concerns?
Every time there is a change of government there is a change in Indigenous affairs policy. While not the only cause of decades of dysfunctional and costly policies, this has certainly contributed to the problem.
The Northern Territory emergency, which came to a head with the Prime Minister's visit to Alice Springs on Tuesday, is a case in point. Anthony Albanese, Peter Dutton, the local mayor, and a cabal of Northern Territory ministers were all quick to make populist mileage out of street violence that has shocked the nation.
The PM did his level best to blame the opposition for not extending the "Stronger Futures" legislation that restricted the purchase and consumption of alcohol in much of the Northern Territory, including almost all of Alice Springs's "town camps".
"We weren't the government when that decision was made ... the Stronger Futures legislation, of course, expired before the new Parliament had met," he said.
While it is true the restrictions expired on July 16, 2022, a week before the first sitting of the new Parliament, there is no reason Labor couldn't have negotiated an extension of restrictions with the Northern Territory government.
That, after all, is how new restrictions on alcohol sales in Alice Springs were sanctioned on Tuesday.
The NT government, which was claiming there had been "no substantial increases" in harm to the community as late as last November, must bear the lion's share of the blame for matters getting out of hand.
That does not let the federal government off the hook. Joint action such as that announced on Tuesday should have been taken months ago.
The Coalition meanwhile has continued to stir the pot with the Nationals, and to a lesser extent the Liberals, using the unrest to undermine the Voice.
Mr Dutton, despite talking up possible co-operation with Labor on the explosion in sexual abuse, family violence and street crime in the Alice, is quite happy to make hay while the sun shines.
All parties have shown a willingness to play politics with the lives and livelihoods of territorians and the safety of Indigenous women and children.
While introducing a representative Voice, given the diverse range of views in the Indigenous population, is not without its challenges these aren't insurmountable.
The Voice, as Linda Burney has said, could play a major role in addressing problems such as these.
It could also bring consistency and longer term planning to the management of Indigenous affairs while giving communities a stake in the success of policies they had helped to design.
Something has to be done.
