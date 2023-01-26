Over time, Stuart's learned moderation: "Before and during Vietnam service I was a heavy drinker. It never affected my work but there were some mornings I would rather forget. In my early flying days at the squadron out of 120 flyers, 110 drank, often to excess and all but five were smokers. That all changed in the early 1980s with the introduction of fitness testing. While initially, there was no compulsion to pass, my squadron would take those who failed off the flying program. It didn't take long to have no-one left on the list. Now, I drink to enjoy the taste and its mutual benefit to the food consumed with it. I sleep well and mornings are great."