By now, you probably know the Australian of the Year is body image activist, director, writer and speaker Taryn Brumfitt. You might have also begun checking to see if anyone you know has made it onto the Honours List.
So in the spirit of acknowledging Australians who do remarkable things, Echidna has put together its own honours list. It doesn't feature famous achievers but rather those who do little things that make a big difference. Nor is it limited to this year because being the inaugural Echidna honours list, we've also looked back in time.
We want to acknowledge the unsung.
People like Barb next door, who collects the mail when we're away; Mike across the road who fixed our letterbox when it was blown off its post in a storm; Katie and Liz on the beach, who organised an impromptu birthday party for a fellow dog walker who had turned 70; the nameless motorist who pulled up and cheerfully helped round up the border collie pup who'd escaped the yard and made a reckless bid for freedom. And Bruce and Irene, always up for a chat and a suggestion for an Echidna topic. These people all made a difference.
And from the distant past - probably lost to time now - people like Mrs Kafataris, who ran the corner store in Glebe next to the old Trotguide office. Whenever you ran short of cash, she'd smile and say, "Next time." People for whom kindness was a reflex.
There are others from more recent times with higher public profiles but unsung nonetheless.
In 2019 Grant Schultz was poised to contest the federal election for the Liberal Party but was shafted by Scott Morrison in a grubby prime ministerial preselection intervention. When the year clicked over into 2020, Grant organised a relief centre in his South Coast town after the Black Summer fires devastated the region. It was overwhelmed with donations from around the country.
There's Budawang elder Noel Butler, whose property was destroyed in the same fires. Despite that trauma, he's carried on his mission of educating people - anyone who calls themselves Australian - about First Nations culture, connection to country and the absolute necessity of looking after this place we call home.
Also fire-related, we honour Veronica Abbott, who organised and ran the relief centre in the little hamlet of Quaama. Two years after the fire had swept through, she was still there, helping the community to get back on its feet.
And Greg Webb, who lost everything at Conjola Park. When we encountered him picking through the ruins of his home, he glowed with positivity as he talked about his plans to rebuild. A beacon of light in dark times.
Somehow, disaster seems to bring out the best in people. In Lismore, an army of volunteers, whose names we'll never know, took to boats to pluck people to safety when floods submerged the town in February 2022.
When the water subsided, Naomi Moran, general manager of the Koori Mail newspaper, swung into action. She and her staff set up the Koori Kitchen, which provided aid to anyone who needed it.
In Mullumbimby, Ella Rose Goninan and her crew of volunteers ensured people isolated by the floods were provided with supplies and medical care. It was dangerous work done with little government assistance.
Further afield, lawyer Glenn Kolomeitz relentlessly advocated for the evacuation of Afghans who had served Australia during its military involvement in Afghanistan. Glenn's now heavily involved in investigating war crimes in Ukraine.
These are just a few of the people I've had the privilege to cross paths with over the past three turbulent years. On this day of mixed emotions, I like to think of them, along with you who contribute daily to the Echidna, as the fibre woven into our durable Australian fabric.
THEY SAID IT: "No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted." - Aesop
YOU SAID IT: The drinking problem isn't confined to Alice Springs; the whole country has a toxic relationship with alcohol.
Brad agrees: "Congratulations on making a decision right for you. I wish you friends who respect that. Australia post-1788 continues its unhealthy relationship with booze. It and gambling are our twin equivalents of lax US gun laws. Our governments are financially trapped by the lobbies for both vices. Those laying the boot into our Indigenous communities in central Australia need to deep-clean some mirrors first."
Over time, Stuart's learned moderation: "Before and during Vietnam service I was a heavy drinker. It never affected my work but there were some mornings I would rather forget. In my early flying days at the squadron out of 120 flyers, 110 drank, often to excess and all but five were smokers. That all changed in the early 1980s with the introduction of fitness testing. While initially, there was no compulsion to pass, my squadron would take those who failed off the flying program. It didn't take long to have no-one left on the list. Now, I drink to enjoy the taste and its mutual benefit to the food consumed with it. I sleep well and mornings are great."
Lyn says: "My husband gave up alcohol 48 years ago. We were outsiders within the community after that and nothing has changed. We know what you are saying as we experience it ourselves and to talk about it is taboo. It is the elephant in the lounge room. In the meantime we have watched friends and family die from too much alcohol. We now are watching grandchildren over-indulge but still Mum and Dad say, 'Aw he/she is young and just enjoying themselves.' I was pleased to read your honest article. It is a pity there isn't more of this honesty out there. I look forward to reading the Echidna every day as it covers some very interesting topics."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
