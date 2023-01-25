A woman who led police on a 40km police chase on her birthday is back in court accused of similar offences alleged to have occurred one month after she avoided jail time.
Samantha Jane Campbell, 31, faced seven new charges in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
She pleaded guilty to single counts of driving while disqualified, driving a motor vehicle without consent, dangerous driving, number plate not properly issued and two counts of theft.
The alleged offences occurred on November 24 to 25 last year, just over one month after she was sentenced for similar crimes.
She received a suspended jail term of eight months and a drivers' licence disqualification in the Galambany Circle Sentencing Court on October 22.
READ MORE COURT AND CRIME:
Campbell had previously pleaded guilty to eight charges, including aggravated furious driving, driving a vehicle without consent and failing to appear after a bail undertaking.
She was sentenced for leading police in a pursuit 40km across Canberra, from Braddon to Tuggeranong, driving on the wrong side of the road, speeding and not stopping at red lights in 2021.
In October, Special magistrate Anthony Hopkins decided not to put her behind bars after finding she had "really stepped up in a significant way".
At the time, the court heard Campbell had found secure housing, taken part in group therapy and addressed drug and alcohol issues.
Campbell is set to appear in court again on March 8.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.