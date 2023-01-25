The Canberra Times
ANU's glass act: University makes trophies and music for Australian of the Year awards

Megan Doherty
January 25 2023 - 9:00pm
Australian of the Year winners were on Wednesday night clutching trophies made in Canberra - in the ANU Glass Workshop. And they listened to music composed by the School of Music as part of the ceremony at the National Arboretum Canberra.

