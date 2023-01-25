The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Teaching your children about predators operating online has been condensed into a bedtime story, with a message

PB
By Peter Brewer
January 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The co-captain of the UC Capitals, Alex Brunton with her two-year-old daughter Opal, Evie Roach (8) and Cleo Eyles (9) at the launch of the new book Jack Changes The Game, aimed at helping parents make their children aware of online predators. Picture supplied

Reporting of online child predators went up during Australia's long periods of COVID lockdown in Australia but equally, more offenders were also active.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.