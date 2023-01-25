The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Anthony Albanese sends message of hope to youngest new Australians

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated January 26 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Senior Australian o the Year Tom Calma. Picture by James Croucher

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has used his Australia Day speech in Canberra to send a message of hope to the nation's youngest new citizens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.