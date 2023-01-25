Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has used his Australia Day speech in Canberra to send a message of hope to the nation's youngest new citizens.
"I want you to know that you are now becoming citizens of a country where no matter where you live, or who you worship, no matter who you love or what your last name is, you can write your own future," Mr Albanese told the annual flag raising and citizenship ceremony on the banks of Lake Burley Griffin.
More than 19,000 people will become Australian citizens at ceremonies across the country on Thursday, pledging their allegiance to what Mr Albanese described as the "greatest country on earth".
Among those at the ceremony in Canberra were people hailing from Nigeria, Mexico, Thailand, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt, Malaysia and the United States.
"You bring us the world," Mr Albanese said.
"And you bring us your drive, your passion, your talent and aspiration."
Mr Albanese said 5.7 million people had pledged their allegiance since the first citizenship ceremony at Canberra's Albert Hall in 1949.
"All with their own story, their own dreams, their own moments of joy and love, sadness and adversity too," she said.
"Each and every migrant generation has broadened our horizons, deepened our identity and enriched our nation with their hard work, their sense of community and their driving aspiration for their children to enjoy a better life.
"Their story is ours. And today a new chapter begins."
Mr Albanese again reaffirmed the Labor government's commitment to implementing the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full.
But the Prime Minister made no specific mention or appeal for support of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, as he did in his speech at the Australian of the Year awards ceremony on Wednesday night.
In that speech, Mr Albanese said he believed the referendum to enshrine a Voice to Parliament in the constitution would be an "uplifting moment of national unity".
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
