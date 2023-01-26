The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

New Australian's welcomed at Canberra's Australia Day citizenship ceremony

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated January 26 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Igbokwe family at Australia Day 2023 Citizenship Ceremony. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

On November 6, 2017, Dina Tadros walked up the gangway of a plane in Cairo full of tears and fears. She was leaving an old world behind to fly into the unknown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.