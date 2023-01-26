I still feel grateful. I'd love a day where everyone can express that feeling - maybe May 8 which some describe as Mate Day, but I just don't want it to be on a day where so many First Nations people feel angry, sad or hurt. I've made the argument before that if we want to keep January 26 as a national holiday, it should be like Yom Kippur, a day of atonement (Australia could learn a lot from my homies), maybe a day where no-one gets plastered, starts whacking mates or sets off fireworks.

