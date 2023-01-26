A secure and nurturing environment at Canberra Christian School Advertising Feature

The Canberra Christian School campus offers an early learning centre (with long day care), pre-school and primary school with approximately 200 students enrolled. Picture supplied

The campus offers an early learning centre (with long day care), pre-school and primary school with wonderful high school opportunities.



Principal Bree Hills said, "We have approximately 200 students enrolled, which makes us a small school, but we are a part of a larger network of 50 Australian schools with over 15,000 students enrolled.

"The foundation of our approach to educating every child is our secure and nurturing school environment.



"We create this environment through appreciation for individual needs, respect for the children in our care, and support for their values and opinions.



"Through this approach, we help each child to reach their full potential whilst developing self-esteem and an appreciation for the needs of others."

Canberra Christian School employs the government developed Australian curriculum, however, their staff recognise the individuality of each child's learning needs and offer a program designed to maximise each student's potential in all areas of their learning.



Children are placed on levels of work based on achievement outcomes rather than chronological age, resulting in satisfaction and challenge being an integral part of the child's learning program.



The school provides an extensive range of enriching activities including excursions, overnight camps, as well as in-school workshops. Picture supplied

"Because of our school size, each teacher can monitor each child and get to know their personality, growth and development needs," Bree said.

"All members of Canberra Christian School embrace and celebrate the diversity of our local community.



"We believe in working together with our families and our community to provide the best possible education for our children.



"We provide an extensive range of enriching activities including excursions, overnight camps, as well as in-school workshops."

