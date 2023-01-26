Neilan Stramandinoli are your Canberra family law experts Advertising Feature

Anna Neilan and Lucy Stramandinoli from Neilan Stramandinoli Family Law have over 40 years of combined experience working exclusively in the field of family law. Picture Supplied

It isn't surprising that legal disputes between separated couples can be especially difficult and emotionally challenging. That's why the lawyers involved must specialise in family law.

Making decisions about financial or parenting arrangements without properly understanding the law can have long-term implications. Getting advice from a family law specialist is always recommended.

Neilan Stramandinoli Family Law handles a range of disputes within family law; whether someone is going through a separation, negotiating a parenting or financial arrangement, or preparing an agreement with your former partner.

Anna Neilan and Lucy Stramandinoli have over 40 years of combined experience working exclusively in the field of family law.



Their firm is first and foremost committed to resolving family law disputes out of court.



If further steps are required, both Anna and Lucy have extensive litigation experience and can take disputes to court if necessary.



They specialise in all things family law, ranging from dealing with parenting arrangements financial/property settlements, parentage and surrogacy matters, international family law matters, protecting assets in new relationships and more.

Neilan Stramandinoli Family Law focuses on providing individual service to their clients and making sure they are supported by their lawyer through difficult situations.



They know what they are talking about and because they are a small boutique firm, they can provide a personalised service.



They focus on the best options available and outline solutions that are most efficient and cost effective for their clients. Anna and Lucy's passion for assisting clients and caring about their outcomes makes them different.

The firm has been nominated in the ACT as a leading family law firm for seven years running by Doyles Guide, which recommends based on peer review, and the firm has been recognised as a Leading Family Law firm in the ACT, one of the Leading Family Lawyers in the ACT and one of the Leading/Recommending parenting lawyers in the ACT.

"At Neilan Stramandinoli, we work with the client not only to provide advice but to work out a process that is best suited for their circumstances so that a resolution can be achieved as efficiently as possible," Anna and Lucy said.



"We also work closely with other professionals such as counsellors, psychologists, accountants and financial planners to provide a holistic approach to a client's family law matter."



The firm regularly volunteers at advice clinics and undertakes some legal aid work. The firm also regularly donates to the community and are involved in fundraising efforts for various causes, not necessarily related to family law.

Located at Suite 2 Ground Floor, 11 London Circuit, Canberra City.