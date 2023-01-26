Megasealed can rejuvenate your shower Advertising Feature

Sales directors Tony and Kylie, Megasealed Canberra, offering guaranteed solutions for stopping leaks in showers and balconies without tile removal. Pictures supplied

Megasealed is a leading provider of leak repair services in Australia, known for being the first stop-leak service of its kind in the country.



Since 1996, the company has offered guaranteed solutions for stopping leaks in showers and balconies without costly tile removal.



Megasealed Canberra is one of 34 franchise locations across Australia so customers can rely on the nationally recognised brand and solutions but know they are supporting a locally owned business.



Proudly owned by Graham Evans, a local entrepreneur in the Megasealed business for over 15 years. He established his first Megasealed franchise in 2016, including Megasealed Canberra that is led by Tony and Kylie, six skilled tilers and a stock manager - all are locals.



"For over 26 years, we have specialised in a variety of professional and cost-effective services including the repair of leaking showers, leaking balconies, tile sealing, shower repair and leak detection," Graham said. "Also tiling, grouting and shower screens.



Director Graham Evans of Megasealed Canberra.

"We offer a bathroom rejuvenation service that can give your bathroom a new lease on life at a fraction of the cost and can be completed in as little as a day so you can use your bathroom the next day. This includes grout re-colour, tile cleaning and resealing, tile over existing tiles and replacing silicone seals."

Services include:

Leaking showers and balconies - specialise in fixing shower and balcony leaks using their ISO accredited sealing system, which targets the underlying waterproof membrane for a full seal.

Tiling services - also a fully-licensed tiling service if the best solution or desired by the customer. Their tile-over-tile service includes priming, waterproofing and retiling of the surface, with a new waterproof membrane for a watertight seal.

Leak detection - Megasealed's thermal imaging technology enables their team to quickly diagnose and resolve your leaking shower or balcony problems even if they are invisible to the naked eye.

Megasealed are proud members of Australian Institute of Waterproofing (AIW), Housing Industry Association (HIA) and the Master Plumbers Association. Megasealed is also the only national company in the industry recognised by SAI Global with ISO 9001 certification.