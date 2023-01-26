Re Anne O'Hara's letter (Letters, January 24).
The World Economic Forum report could be more precisely rephrased as "net zero applies to where global greenhouse emissions from human activity are in balance with mechanisms that continually remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere at an equal rate".
This would result in a net zero amount of carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere. And while reducing deforestation does reduce emissions relative to no deforestation, it does not remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and therefore is not a mechanism that permits burning of fossil fuels.
To remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere would require re-forestation of areas so vast as to be unlikely to happen.
Ditto "carbon farming", where it is not possible to continually add carbon to the soil. Other technologies for removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere (as opposed to reducing present emissions, such as smokestack carbon capture and storage) simply do not exist in practical form.
For these reasons, we will not reach net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 or probably ever.
Climate change is a serious problem and I support all reasonable steps to reduce emissions and stop deforestation.
Let us not be deceived by promises of offsets that remove carbon dioxide and concentrate instead on reducing emissions in the first place.
Full kudos to Pat Cummins for sticking to his values and calling out "sportswashing" by polluting companies such as Alinta Energy.
With councils such as the City of Sydney, and big events such as the Darwin Festival saying no to fossil fuel sponsorship and advertising, it is clear that fossil fuels' social license to operate is fading.
Like many Aussies, I'm grateful that Pat's going in to bat for a safer climate future for our children.
As a beneficiary of the 1788 British invasion of this continent, for me and increasingly many others, January 26 is a day of conflicted emotions.
I am, and have always been, a proud Australian and as such, January 26 is a day on which I celebrate all the good things about being Australian.
But on the other hand, I recognise it as a day of great hurt and mourning for the Indigenous community. It's a day which stands as a stark reminder of the origins of the great and continuing harm inflicted on the original inhabitants of this land. It's a day on which I recognise that in my education and upbringing, I was denied the truth about the many massacres that took place over the length and breadth of this land.
It's a day on which I recall that I was taught how white men "discovered" and named the various rivers and landmarks of the continent. It's a day on which I'm forced to acknowledge that there are still among us those who would deny constitutional recognition of the reality that existed before January 26, 1788.
While January 26 works well as a date for a public holiday on which we can enjoy summer activities of our choosing, I would not object if it was decided to change the date.
It hasn't always been a public holiday and there's nothing particularly special to celebrate on January 26 that can't be celebrated on an alternative date. Maybe that date should be the day we pass the Voice referendum. That would be a day to be proud of.
James Mahoney ("The veal thing", Letters, January 26) in June 2018 at a restaurant on Hollandstrasse, Wein "Ah, you are not American". To which I responded "No, Australian but why do you say that?"
"You have ordered a Glenmorangie and a proper schnitzel. An American would have ordered a cheap bourbon and a chicken schnitzel."
Two nights later I had the same thing.
Clive Williams's article on the Blackwater and Wagner Group mercenary services ("The role of private armies in today's conflicts when leaders are drawn to plausible deniability", canberatimes.com.au, January 24) provides much food for thought.
Amongst other disturbing matters, any thought that governments and their leaders who engage these lethal services can believe that they have plausible deniability for the actions of these mercenaries should be dispelled.
The political leaders, armed forces leaders and senior bureaucrats engaged these lethal services. They know their deplorable records. They are responsible for atrocities perpetrated by these forces.
They should be judged and punished accordingly.
The first page of the Australian Constitution (1901) mentions the "Queen" seven times, (her) "Majesty" twice, and the "Crown" once.
It also makes reference to the "United Kingdom" twice as well as "British ships" and the "Queen's ships of war".
The authors of the document neglected to mention the people who had inhabited Australia for 60,000 years before it was claimed by Britain and the Crown.
If opponents of the Voice (such as Peter Dutton and David Littleproud) feel that it is too difficult in 2023 to acknowledge First Nations people in Australia's birth certificate, how much longer do they think we should wait?
It is tragic to think we are on the cusp of losing yet another 50-metre pool in the Woden area. The Phillip pool has been empty for two years. The owners have said "bad weather" has prevented repairs.
Has the ACT government even asked who they contacted to have the repairs done? Was there really no time in the 728 days to do some initial work on the pool?
Judging by the deliberate running down of the pool and facilities, excuse me if I am a little cynical about the willingness of the previous owners to make any improvements.
They were angling to sell years ago.
And now we have Geocon. Mark my words, there will be a rejigging of the lease so only a 25-metre pool is necessary, as was the case when the 50m Deakin pool was sold off. And don't get me started on the probable loss of the Civic 50m pool.
With care and a will, we could have a facility like the Dickson pool in Woden; a clean, friendly, open area for families to enjoy outdoor fun; where lap swimmers and training squads are welcomed, and where the thousands of apartment dwellers have an open area to socialise.
Unless Albanese can whittle the concept of the Voice down to two or three simple sentences, it will never get up. Why? Because nobody has the time to read the near 300 pages of detail.
He should have learnt from the 2019 election loss that people aren't interested in hundreds of pages of policy.
Unfortunately the party with the shortest sharpest slogans will win the debate. And look out, Tony Abbott is there waiting in the wings for a Senate recall.
With all this discussion going on about Cardinal George Pell, I still haven't decided whether I think he's at the angel's Q Store getting fitted with a set of wings, or whether he's having his feet held over a fire by demons dressed as choir boys.
However, I do know that if he gets to heaven there's going to be an almighty ruckus as there's only space in Heaven for one sanctimonious Catholic archbishop, and Daniel Mannix is already there.
Emma Bacon has highlighted that Australia needs to take heatwaves very seriously ("Suburbs will swelter until we name our deadliest disaster", canberratimes.com.au, January 23).
The Climate Council has reported heatwaves in Australia kill more Australians than all other extreme weather events combined.
More importantly, her op-ed reminds us all that human-induced climate change is causing temperature records to break constantly.
Without strong action to mitigate climate change, ongoing sweltering heatwaves and searing temperatures are going to be the norm in Australia.
You're wrong Ian Morison (Letters, January 26). There is plenty of detail about the Voice out there. You merely need to look for it.
It would help greatly not to listen to Peter Dutton (and his ilk), whose only contribution to reconciliation so far, was to walk out of Parliament on the apology to the Stolen Generation and their families.
I'll agree with Frank Cassidy, we are living in one of the greatest countries on the planet ("Why January 26 is a day for us all", canberratimes.com.au, January 25) when the appalling treatment of Aboriginal people and refugees ceases and the rate of species extinction is arrested.
If the authorities can put restrictions on alcohol in troubled places like Port Hedland and Alice Springs, why don't they make it a national thing? Alcohol ruins thousands of people's and families lives every year. The only reason it has survived is because of politicians and the money it makes.
A good reason not to change the date of Australia Day is precisely because it is becoming more controversial. On this one day each year, we are all forced to think about the invasion. When the issue is faced squarely, and justly negotiated, let's celebrate Treaty Day.
No wonder January 26 involves a lot of booze. The hoisting of that flag at Sydney Cove by Arthur Phillip's outfit in 1788 signalled the start of several days of boozing by the convicts.
There is a very good reason to celebrate January 26. It is the day the English beat the French, the Portuguese and the Dutch to colonise Australia. If one of those nations had been the invader, I believe the consequences for the Indigenous people would have been much more dire.
I'd like to nominate December 22 as Australia Day. That was when, in 1983, the government assented to the Commonwealth Electoral Amendment Act 1983 which meant Indigenous Australians, like all other voters, were required by law to enrol and to vote in federal elections. This laid the foundations for an evolving truly inclusive, respectful and multicultural Australia.
Oh woe is me,
My name is not there for all to see,
On the 2023 annual "gong" award Xmas tree,
Maybe next year is a possibility?
Why can't we make Australia Day the date on which Australia becomes a Republic? The amended constitution could give full recognition to Indigenous people and all who call this land home.
So light rail is partially responsible for a cafe in Red Hill being closed? (Letters, January 21) Very suspicious. Do we know if the light rail visited Wuhan in late 2019? Where was the light rail during the murders in Whitehall? It wasn't a submarine that kidnapped Harold Holt, it was that dastardly light rail.
Sport shouldn't be used for causes and protests. Fans want an escape from reality.
