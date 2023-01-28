The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACAT finds Canberra lawyer Necia Wearne guilty of unsatisfactory conduct, misleading ACT Law Society

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated January 31 2023 - 7:00pm, first published January 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra lawyer Necia Wearne, who has been found guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct. Picture supplied

A Canberra lawyer has been reprimanded for employing a man barred from practising law after he improperly accessed more than $60,000 in client funds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.