The clippers start buzzing almost as soon as Harry Garside is ushered into a barber chair.
Now is as good a time as any, the Australian lightweight boxing champion says, to talk about why he paints his nails, wears skirts, and dreams of winning world titles.
We talk about the 25-year-old's impulsive decision to run 100 kilometres across the sands of Bondi Beach, about the voice in the back of your mind imploring you to give up, about the stupidest thing he's ever done in his life.
We talk about the highs and lows of the squared circle, the utter failure that was his amateur career as a teenager before he rose to become Australia's first boxing medallist at the Olympic Games in 33 years.
We talk about his pursuit to find out who he really is. About pushing the boundaries and finding what lights up a person's soul. About the people telling him he should live a certain way.
"The reality is, of course they could be right, the parents or people I grew up with telling me how to live my life, but they also could be wrong," Garside says.
"The same goes for me. I could be right, I could be wrong, but I'm just trying to find the things I like, the things I enjoy, the things that make me happy and do it more often. I just want more people to do that. Obviously I go a weird way about pushing that message, but I just want more young people to explore themselves and find out what lights them up and what makes them happy.
"I just want people to be themselves. I want people to put themselves in situations where they find who they are. I'm only 25 and I'm still working out who I am. I'm just trying different things and trying things outside my comfort zone. I'm pushing the boundary of what we're told is how we're supposed to live and what we're supposed to do."
Which is why Garside is a walking contradiction.
He competes in the most masculine sporting arena there is but wears skirts at fashion shows, lifting the garment when he reaches the end of the catwalk to send photographers into a frenzy. He punches for prizemoney but paints his nails and does ballet to aid his training.
Garside started boxing as an insecure youngster searching for a way to channel his aggression. Now he is so comfortable in his own skin he will shed most of his clothes to pose for DNA, a magazine targeting a gay male audience. He is an LGBTQIA+ ally dismantling stereotypes quicker than he picks apart a fighter's defence.
If you hadn't worked it out by now, Garside is happy marching to the beat of his own drum.
Which goes some way to explaining why he ran 100 kilometres on a beach in the sweltering heat of Sydney's summer.
Two weeks prior, Garside and his partner had completed a 10 kilometre run along the beach. Then the emerging boxing talent thought to himself: "It's only nine more of these, how hard can it be?"
The answer?
"It was the stupidest thing I've ever done in my life. I got to about the 35km mark and I wanted to throw in the towel. Never again," Garside grins.
"We're talking so much about mental toughness, mental performance and mental health these days. Moments like that when you want to give up, when everything inside of you is telling you to give up on many different occasions throughout the 13 hours, to push through that as an athlete and as a human is just an amazing feeling.
"You look at someone like Nedd Brockmann. I hate it when people go 'He's just built different'. Nedd Brockmann is an amazing athlete. I'll tell you what Nedd has done: he has unlocked something inside of us. We all can do amazing things like Nedd Brockmann has done. He has just unlocked it.
"I truly believe that mindset. If you're not a runner, go be a rower. If you're not a rower, go do performing arts. Find your thing and push it to the point of no return."
Garside's thing is boxing.
He won seven Australian national boxing championships as an amateur, bronze at the Olympics and gold at the Commonwealth Games, while notching up a 3-0 record since turning professional with a return to the ring slated for March.
But you don't need to know about his in-ring prowess to work out Garside is a student of the sweet science. For that, just look at the canvas on his right leg.
Tattooed there is something of a boxing hall of fame: Muhammad Ali, Bernard Hopkins, Sugar Ray Leonard, Roy Jones jnr, Andre Ward and Vasiliy Lomachenko. But the men inked on Garside's leg by his Balinese friend and tattoo artist Dewa Koko are there for more than their sporting accomplishments. The recognition is as much about the character of each man as his talent.
Right now, their accomplishments dwarf Garside's. But with every passing session he tries to follow their footsteps.
"Going into the prime of my career at 25, I really want to be world rated by the end of the year and hopefully fighting for a world title in the new year, and bringing it back home to packed out stadiums," Garside said.
"I grew up watching the likes of Anthony Mundine and Danny Green when I was younger. When Danny Green fought Roy Jones jnr, one of my idols, that to me as a young kid was amazing. To see how the country got behind Danny Green when I was younger, I would love for that to happen to me.
"It's amazing to see the renaissance in Australian boxing. Tim Tszyu is doing amazing things, soon to be the undisputed champion of the world, George Kambosos and what he did last year, Jai Opetaia did amazing things as well.
"It's an amazing time and I just want to bring big fights to Australia because Australia deserves it."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
