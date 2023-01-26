For many anglers, there's just enough time for one more cast before returning to work or school in 2023.
There has been a flurry of activity on the coast, as anglers enjoying the last of their holidays make the most of the outstanding action on offer.
Surface luring for whiting and bream has come into its own this week. The water temperature and clarity has created ideal conditions to chase fish in knee-deep water over the flats.
This isn't complicated angling at all. Any small surface lures - walkers, poppers or bent minnows - retrieved erratically over the shallows will prick the attention of fish in the vicinity.
The calibre of whiting and bream you'll pick up in the process can be eye-popping. Flathead, tailor and salmon are also suckers for this approach.
Tuross Lake is regarded as the spiritual home of surface luring, especially for whiting. Surface fishing pioneers plied their trade on this lake 15 years ago, turning heads as they nailed countless 40cm-plus whiting on hard bodied lures - something that had never been seen before.
But it's a method that works everywhere. Good results are being seen at Tuross, as well as on Merimbula Lake, Wagonga Inlet, Moruya River and the like.
Marlin turned up in decent numbers just in time for last week's Tollgate Islands tournament at Batemans Bay.
Sixty marlin were tagged during the competition, with most caught slightly north of the bay.
In recent days, though, a number have been hooked off Bermagui and Merimbula as fingers of warm current push south.
A couple of kingfish have also appeared offshore, which bodes well for February.
Lake Eucumbene is dropping but the brown trout keep coming.
Fly fishing from the bank remains excellent in the evening and after dark. Mudeyes and worms are also well worth a try.
