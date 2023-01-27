The Canberra Times
Landowners in Batemans Bay at loggerheads with Eurobodalla council over buyback of beaches

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
January 28 2023 - 5:30am
Wharf Road property owner Geoff Fielding, pictured with daughter Rebecca Wray and son James Fielding, said he was once able to land a microlight plane on the beach before much of it was lost to erosion. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A battle is brewing between property owners in Batemans Bay and the local council, with owners of beachside land claiming they're being forced to sell because of erosion they say is the authorities' fault.

Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

