The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Michelle Grattan | Anthony Albanese's Alice Springs crime response sets a test for Voice, government

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated January 27 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did the right thing in dashing off to Alice Springs this week in response to the publicity about that city's crime crisis. But in doing so, he set up a test for himself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.