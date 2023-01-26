Two men were hospitalised following what is reported to have been an unprovoked attack in the city early on Thursday morning.
The men, aged 19 and 22, were found unconscious when emergency services responded to reports of an assault in Garema Place at about 1.50am.
ACT Policing is seeking the identities of two men they believe have information about the incident. The men were reported to have both been wearing dark trousers and white shirts at the time.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, who know the men responsible, or who may have mobile phone footage of the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or through the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
