Summernats breached its noise compliance, topping out at 71.8 decibels during the burnout finals

By Peter Brewer
Updated January 27 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:40pm
Noise monitors outside Summernats recorded a highest consistent reading during the burnout finals. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Noise generated from Summernats last year exceeded its stipulated compliance requirements "for much of the measurement period", with "impulsive" noise at time exceeding 95 decibels.

