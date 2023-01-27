Noise generated from Summernats last year exceeded its stipulated compliance requirements "for much of the measurement period", with "impulsive" noise at time exceeding 95 decibels.
The noise management report for the event obtained under Freedom Of Information said that the Summernats event organisers were advised of the repeated breaches.
"During the afternoon of Saturday 8 January 2022, noise levels associated with activities on the cruise circuit could not be brought under control and increased in volume until 8:30pm," the independent company monitoring the event noise levels noted in its report.
"Very loud impulsive/explosive sounds from vehicles were noted during the measurement periods."
Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez said he wasn't aware of the report but would "obviously have a good look through it and work with the relevant agencies as to what the implications of it are".
The compliance level for Summernats generally was set at 55 decibels over a continuous 10-minute monitoring period, although event credits purchased by the organisers allowed up to 65 decibels for the two concerts, one on the Friday night and another on the Saturday night, both of which finished around 10.30pm.
A concern emanating from the music concerts was low frequency noise in the range of 40 to 63 hertz and "non-compliances were communicated to the stage manager" who "worked to reduce the sound levels".
Customarily, according to the Access Canberra noise mapping, Exhibition Park is classified as a Noise Zone E, where daytime noise limits are set at 50 decibels and 40 decibels after 10pm.
Several noise loggers were set up in locations around Exhibition Park identified by the Environment Protection Authority for the duration of Summernats. While the exact locations were redacted from the report, one faced the Federal Highway and another was in a local resident's backyard.
During the final day of the event, it was noted that noise levels were "typically lower in level compared with the previous day. At times, several louder vehicles were noted."
The monitoring company noted that the noise generated by burnout competitions generally complied with the authorisation except during the burnout finals on Sunday afternoon between noon and 1pm, when they breached the stipulated levels.
The highest consistent noise level recorded from Summernats during daytime events was 71.8 decibels during the burnouts on Sunday afternoon and at night, 79.9 decibels recorded during the evening fireworks.
The report noted that five complaints from residents in Watson, O'Connor and Kaleen were received by Access Canberra, all between 2.30pm and 10.10pm on the Saturday of the event .
Four complaints related to air and noise pollution and one to the music from the concert.
Two other monitoring reports, one for last year's National Folk Festival and the other for the Groovin The Moo music concert, were also released under FOI.
The folk festival's peak reading was 55.6 decibels, while Groovin The Moo topped out at 60.6 decibels. Both were deemed by the monitoring company to comply with their noise management stipulations, although Groovin The Moo did receive six excessive noise complaints while the concert was in progress.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
