This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Something was clearly amiss. We were used to a bit of traffic down our road but this was different - a line of a dozen SUVs parked directly in front of the house. Perhaps they were headed in convoy to the riverside reserve further on, I thought. But after 10 minutes they hadn't budged. Curiosity got the better of me.
As I approached the lead vehicle, a balaclava clad bloke angrily waved me away. A window dropped and a voice barked, "Police operation! Go back inside!". Seconds later, they roared off and screeched to a halt around the corner.
It was the Joint Counter Terrorism Operation Team, made up of Australian Federal Police and NSW Police, executing a search warrant - one of several across the region. Items were seized, charges laid. An alleged bomb plot - devised by young right wing extremists - had been thwarted.
The drama unfolded just a few days after the COVID lockdowns came into force - another unwanted intrusion on a neighbourhood which had already endured the threat of the Black Summer fires and the damaging rains which followed.
For the authorities entrusted to keep an eye on extremists and stop any physical threats materialising, the beginning of 2020 was just the start of a very busy period.
By February last year, just as thousands of anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists, so-called sovereign citizens and far-right activists descended on Canberra to protest against vaccine mandates, ASIO chief Mike Burgess sounded a warning.
The lockdowns, he said, had pushed more people online where some were exposed to radical or fringe views without the "circuit breakers" of real life. They'd been sucked into echo chambers of crackpot ideology.
In attempting to curb the spread of one infection, the lockdowns had incubated another - extremism - which was finding hosts in young, alienated and angry white men.
The spy boss revealed 15 per cent of his agency's new investigations focused on teenagers, many drawn into the toxic bile of Nazism. Even more worrying was that, by the end of 2021, minors had started to represent more than half of priority counter-terrorism investigations each week.
After Australia Day 2021, photos emerged of a neo-Nazi gathering at Halls Gap in Victoria's Grampians. The young men involved were dressed in black and masked, their T-shirts emblazoned with some kind of Celtic cross. And just last week, we saw a bunch of masked neo-Nazis attempt to disrupt an Australia Day mourning ceremony in Melbourne. Happy enough to raise their right arms in Nazi salute, they were still too gutless to show their faces.
Victoria banned the display of Nazi symbols in June last year. NSW and Queensland followed and Western Australia has just announced it will do the same. Tasmania and South Australia are poised to enact similar legislation.
In its latest annual report on anti-Semitism, the Executive Council of Australian Jewry in revealed there had been a 40 per cent increase in slurs and incidents against Jewish people in the past two years. The council also pointed to the COVID lockdowns and the anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories tinged with anti-Semitism they spawned.
Sadly, there's no fail-safe inoculation against hateful ideology but education can help. It's what the Jewish community has called for twice in recent weeks - firstly with NSW Dominic Perrottet's admission (and contrition) that he'd worn a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday party 20 years ago and, secondly, with the release of its latest annual report.
Leadership helps too. The Prime Minister weighed in on Friday, International Holocaust Remembrance Day: "Anti-Semitism is on the rise, but it will not find a home here. Australia will always denounce it and reject it utterly, just as we do all forms of racism and prejudice."
HAVE YOUR SAY: Are you concerned by right-wing extremism? How should Australia confront neo-Nazism? Have you been affected directly by racist ideology and expression? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has played down the threat Indigenous opponents of a Voice to Parliament pose to the referendum's success, saying he's not surprised "some radicals" are campaigning against it. Asked on Friday if loud opposition to the Voice from some activists could harm the referendum's chances of success, Mr Albanese appeared to downplay their influence. "It (the Voice) is not a radical proposition, so I'm not surprised that some radicals are opposed to it ... because this is a mainstream proposition," he told reporters in Tasmania.
- COVID-19 cases in Australia have continued to trend downwards, with the number of virus-related hospitalisations also decreasing. Federal health department data released on Friday showed an almost 27 per cent decrease in average daily infections in the week to January 24 compared to the previous week.
- The number of feral brumbies in Kosciuszko National Park has exploded from about 14,380 to an estimated 18,814 in the past two years according to a new survey. It comes despite the NSW government committing to reduce the horse population to 3000 by June 30, 2027 using a range of control measures implemented by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.
THEY SAID IT: "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." - Martin Luther King, Jr.
YOU SAID IT: In his column about retirement and work, Garry told the moving story of his grandfather, who worked hard all his life, retired and died three years later.
Peter says: "I worked on for three years after retirement age, gritting my teeth daily but thinking that the extra superannuation would allow a modest lifestyle after work. A week after pulling the pin in 2018, the markets melted down and that super started to rapidly evaporate. Three months later I had a heart attack and have lived with a pacemaker since. Then we had the COVID saga, and were forced to isolate from our kids and grandkids for a long period. We had our house flooded in 2021. And our nest egg keeps rapidly diminishing, thanks largely to Mr Putin and inflation. With the benefit of hindsight, I wish that I'd retired earlier and enjoyed those three years instead, but I'd never entertain the idea of going back to the daily grind. Work may bring structure to your life, but it doesn't give it meaning."
Ian longs to put work behind him: "I will be turning 60 this year and until recently had never considered early retirement. Now I would grab it with both hands if I didn't have a mortgage and if my superannuation was growing instead of shrinking. As an older worker, I still have something to offer the younger generation, such as writing a coherent sentence, but any professional experience gained more than 10 years ago is not considered relevant. I've lost my drive and energy and would rather write to The Echidna than face the next work task."
Tony says: "I retired at 65 - happily. Now I'm looking forward to my second retirement in four to six years' time. Things have changed considerably and not for the better. My brother, a road train driver, is being forced to carry on until he's 67. I'm fortunate that my work entails sitting at a computer and visiting people. My brother worries that the next time some idiot in a car cuts in front of him at traffic lights he may not be able to stop in time. Retirement conditions need to consider the working environment. I'm truly sorry about your grandfather. No one should have that happen."
David says: "I experienced ageism as I applied for work after my lifelong employer was sold. At 55, I could not even get an interview for a job - so started my own business using long acquired trade skills, I eventually retired on a disability pension at 64 and am now a 79-year-old impoverished aged pensioner."
Diane has no regrets: "I worked for 50 years of my life in medical clinics and hospitals both in Australia and America but was forced to retire at age 68. I am one of the lucky ones. I also have pension from America. I retired in 2012. Best decision ever made. Love not working."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.