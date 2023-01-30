Peter says: "I worked on for three years after retirement age, gritting my teeth daily but thinking that the extra superannuation would allow a modest lifestyle after work. A week after pulling the pin in 2018, the markets melted down and that super started to rapidly evaporate. Three months later I had a heart attack and have lived with a pacemaker since. Then we had the COVID saga, and were forced to isolate from our kids and grandkids for a long period. We had our house flooded in 2021. And our nest egg keeps rapidly diminishing, thanks largely to Mr Putin and inflation. With the benefit of hindsight, I wish that I'd retired earlier and enjoyed those three years instead, but I'd never entertain the idea of going back to the daily grind. Work may bring structure to your life, but it doesn't give it meaning."