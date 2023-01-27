Carly Salmon has won a world championship medal on the track and went within a whisker of another in the Commonwealth Games.
But there came a time "running in a straight line got a little bit stale" - so the athletics prospect decided to "go back to being a little kid". Now she's darting around the sand as an Australian beach ParaVolley player.
Beach ParaVolley trio Salmon, Jess Bayiartakis and Evie Ruffle are lining up in the able-bodied draw of this week's Australian beach volleyball tour event in Canberra.
The trio competing against able-bodied pairs are creating history on the sand courts built behind Lyneham's Southwell Park - but that is hardly anything new for Salmon.
She was 14 years old when she won bronze in the T35 200 metre event at the 2013 IPC athletics world championships in France. Five years later she was just shy of a podium finish in the 100m at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
Salmon left the track and found a new calling on the pitch, now a midfielder in the ParaMatildas soccer squad.
Then a handful of Volleyroos players alerted her to the ParaVolley pathway, and Salmon soon met with Bayiartakis and Ruffle at her first training camp in September.
"I grew up as a little kid playing every single team sport I could get my hands on," Salmon said. "So I just decided last year in my last year of university that I wanted to step back from athletics and go back to essentially being a little kid, and finding the love to just be active and get outdoors.
"I was invited to a [beach volleyball] camp last year at the AIS. I've become a little bit more competitive since then, from me starting to muck around in different sports ... to stepping into competitive sport again."
Ruffle is the most experienced volleyballer in the trio, having featured at the Victorian state open and a Queensland beach volleyball tour event.
Victoria's Bayiartakis is balancing beach paravolley with sport climbing. If you were wondering how she goes in that discipline, she was recently selected in the Australian paraclimbing team. Some trio.
"It's kind of hard to express in words, this sport has come so far in such a short amount of time," Salmon said.
"I'm excited to see where we can go with it. This is only the start. Hopefully we get the funding and support to catch up more regularly. We've gone back to the drawing board, we're hoping to go overseas this year to places like Slovenia and face countries that have formed para-teams, just so we get international experience."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
