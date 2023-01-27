The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

ParaVolley prospect Carly Salmon sprints from the track to sand in Australian beach volleyball tour

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated January 27 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian ParaVolley duo Evie Ruffle and Carly Salmon are lining up in the able-bodied draw of this week's event in Canberra. Picture by James Croucher

Carly Salmon has won a world championship medal on the track and went within a whisker of another in the Commonwealth Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.