If this is the end, Chloe Hosking hopes to produce a ride she can be proud of.
The Canberra cyclist said there's been no progress on finding a team for this year, which means the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Saturday could be her last as a professional cyclist.
She's found herself teamless following the sudden collapse of the B&B Hotels team she'd signed for for the next two years.
It meant she couldn't ride in the Tour Down Under, but she'll suit up for the Australian National Team for Cadel's Race.
It also meant this could be the end of the 32-year-old's glittering career.
She won Cadel's Race in 2018, the Commonwealth Games gold medal for the women's road race on the Gold Coast the same year, took out the 2016 La Course by Le Tour de France on the famous Champs-Elysees and has sprinted to stage and race wins all over the world.
Hosking's hoping a good result in Geelong will help her cause to carry on.
It's a race she's performed consistently well in over the years, not only winning it five years ago, but also finishing fourth in 2016 and sixth in 2020 - the last running before COVID-19 shut it down for two years.
"There's been no progress. I'm not sure if my result on Saturday might help my case, but to be honest my focus is just on if it is my last race at the WorldTour level, at the elite competitive level, then I just want to enjoy it and finish the day knowing I gave it a good crack," Hosking said.
"It's definitely a race that I really enjoy and I have done well at so go out and see how we go on Saturday."
Hosking said while she's had two months to make peace with her team collapsing she didn't expect it to fully sink in until some time on Saturday.
"I'm not sure it's really sunk in yet. I think actually on race day or when the race is over," she said.
"But the situation's been unfolding now for almost two months so I've sort of made my peace with it.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"If it is my last race I want to make sure I'm proud of it and I'm excited for what life might have instore on the other side of cycling so it's not all doom and gloom."
Her cameo role with the Aussie team not only gives her a ride, but she'll get to wear the new kit which will be adorned by some "beautiful Indigenous art".
Hosking was happy with her power numbers and said she was feeling good on the bike.
She said Grace Brown and Amanda Spratt were the obvious riders to beat - having finished first and second in the Tour Down Under respectively.
But she said the beauty of Cadel's Race was how open it was because it suited so many different types of riders.
It suited a breakaway, but it also suited a sprinter if they could make it to a final bunch sprint.
"Of course you have Grace Brown, who just won Tour Down Under, and Amanda Spratt, who was second, but what I love about the race is that it opens itself up for so many different types of riders to have a showing," Hosking said.
"I hope the wind comes out to play on Saturday because that's one of my strengths - being able ride in and read the wind.
"So if it is windy that's to my advantage and we'll see what we can do."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.