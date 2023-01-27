Taryn Brumfitt's timely message for this generation of impressionable 'tweens and teens is what's needed now more than ever before.
I wish Taryn had been around when I was a teenager. Her message of body acceptance is something to not just embrace. It will help shift the feelings of shame and humiliation which many kids feel.
In a world where ideals of beauty are mirrored in the lineless faces of botox-filled lips, cheeks and brows, this generation of kids, 'tweens and teens needs, more than ever before, self-acceptance.
At the age of 12 and when I was in year seven, a friend's slimming-obsessed mum invited me to come along with her and her daughter to attend a Weight Watcher's meeting. Her daughter was just 11 years of age.
Both of us pre-teens were neither fat nor unhealthy, we were just well-covered girls. I weighed 60 kilograms. Hardly obese, but the seeds of body-loathing were sown at that meeting.
It seems insane looking back now that we kids were invited to be part of the weight loss meeting.
The message was loud and clear. You are not okay just as you are.
Taryn's selection as Australian of the Year and her message of loving the skin you're in, is vital and timely for our easily-influenced young people.
I don't want to rain on the party, and perhaps I'm just an old guy, but I don't get the decision by the Australia Day Council to award the 2023 Australian of the Year to a positive body image advocate.
Isn't this obsession on the self as opposed to collective and community action one of the roots of the current human dilemma.
This has led to rampant consumerism, pollution, climate change, catastrophic loss of the only life we know of in the universe, and obscene levels of poverty and military aggression.
Surely Australia Day awards should focus on those who have done important things for the greater good such as inequality and ensuring a sustainable planet for all life.
I fully appreciate the difficulties in reducing the amount of public serving outsourcing ("How the Albanese government is approaching external public service contracting", canberratimes.com.au, January 23).
Streamlining the number of different approval processes is a start, but it should immediately install much more rigorous quality control measures, in particular, their costs, when an external contract is deemed necessary.
For too long, many service providers, especially the corporates, seem to have got away with murder because no one demanded proof that real value for the service would be forthcoming.
None of this is surprising, since for the past decade the Coalition has given carte blanche to outsourcing because of its ideologically blinkered view that the private sector is more efficient than the public service. And they still don't accept the ludicrousness of their position.
The Voice referendum and the campaign of misinformation about it has seen one of Australia's pre-eminent Indigenous leaders, Noel Pearson, highlight its importance.
Mr Pearson said on January 26: "A failed Voice referendum will kill hopes of reconciliation for good". He also said: "Do not make our first people pay for the failure of politicians to collaborate constructively on this sensible proposal".
This is where our country stands. The Nationals opposition to an Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander "Voice" and the Liberals political games are a clear danger to the referendum.
Lies and deception have torpedoed many other referenda. Hopefully, on this occasion the common sense and the decency of the electorate will bring about the beginning of the end of centuries of racist bigotry.
Frank Cassidy's opinion piece ("Australia Day on January 26 is a day for all Australians", canberratimes.com.au, January 25) supporting retaining January 26 as Australia Day is as notable for what it doesn't say as for what it does.
Nowhere in Mr Cassidy's review of the history of eminent Australians being asked to form a national Australia Day Committee in the late 70s was there a mention as to why January 26 was not thought an appropriate date.
He says First Nations people were consulted as a top priority. But were they listened to and their views taken on board? Clearly not.
Even in the 70s and 80s there were obvious indicators from First Nations people, such as protests during the bicentenary in 1988, that January 26 marked the beginning of British colonisation.
Mr Cassidy concludes with the American derived phrase, "Love Australia or Leave it", as though not supporting January 26th as our national day is un-Australian. This is absurd.
Nothing could demonstrate a love of this country more than support for First Nations people reclaiming their Land, their identity and a non-colonial based national day.
Humphrey McQueen ("Commerce, not just convicts, the reason for settling Botany Bay", Letters, January 26) neatly and, I suggest, ironically, encapsulates all that is wrong with the "accepted" view of the arrival of British naval expeditions and their formative role in post-British arrival Australian history.
His narrative positions Terra Australis as a mere appendage of greater empires and events on the global stage. It is this Eurocentric perspective that has been the problem for over two centuries. Mr McQueen dismisses the Indigenous population of this land with barely a mention.
And that, I'm afraid, is the view of history that has bedevilled our capacity to deal fairly and justly with the original inhabitants of this land we now jointly occupy.
Perhaps "invasion" does not accurately capture the nature of those events. Surely "incursion" does not adequately encompass the enormity of the catastrophe about to visited on the native population.
Maybe we could settle for "occupation", a word which more precisely conveys the sense of dispossession, and the imposition of foreign domination and rule, without recognition of prior rights and without any proper terms of settlement - a treaty.
From the perspective of the original inhabitants, this was no mere "incursion". It was the forcible dispossession of country, culture and future.
It's so sweet to hear that this tired old government wants world class rock climbing and ice skating for Tuggeranong.
There would be lots of photo opportunities for pollies no doubt.
Meanwhile, though gaining many new residents, the Woden area has lost tennis courts, a sports stadium, a pool (and soon) the ice skating rink at Phillip, a pool at Woden, and two pools and a sports stadium at Deakin.
Certain fools can't wait to get rid of Civic pool as well.
Has anyone thought that money would be better spent ensuring all children learnt to swim? I guess Woden can be thrilled with a tram instead.
Russia continued its attacks on Ukrainian villages and towns during the recent orthodox Christmas celebrations despite declaring a ceasefire. The Western powers responded by offering more military support to Ukraine to fight the aggressor.
History shows that the two world wars started in a similar way. Pope Francis has warned of a "third world war".
Why doesn't President Joe Biden publicly (as President Reagan did over the Berlin wall) say "Mr Putin, on behalf of humanity stop this war!" How hard is that?
Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers is quite right to say that immigration "should never be substitute for what we need to do to train Australians for local opportunities" ("Migration increase under consideration", January 17, p8).
The Australian continent is arguably already overpopulated when its long-term ability to support its human population is seriously considered. The overwhelming majority of that population is concentrated along the eastern and south-eastern coastlines.
Transport infrastructure is already under strain.
The time has come to do as Dr Chalmers suggests: train the existing population with the skills currently in short supply.
Cheryl Lacey (Letters, January 25). Let's stop beating around the bush and apply to become America's 51st state.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.