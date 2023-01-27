The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

I wish Taryn Brumfitt had been there when I was a teenager

By Letters to the Editor
January 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt has an important message that affects the lives of millions of people. Picture by James Croucher

Taryn Brumfitt's timely message for this generation of impressionable 'tweens and teens is what's needed now more than ever before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.