Australia is slightly improving its global corruption perceptions ranking with the creation of a National Anti-Corruption Commission, the latest Transparency International data shows.
The annual Corruption Perceptions Index report released today has put Australia 13th out of 180 countries with a score of 75 out of 100.
A score of 100 means a country has a perception of being squeaky clean and zero means a country is perceived to be highly corrupt.
It means Australia is two points up from its lowest ever score at 73 last year, but remains 10 points lower than its best ranking of 85 in 2012.
Transparency International works in more than 100 countries to end corruption by promoting transparency, accountability and integrity.
It comes as human rights groups - including Transparency International Australia - are calling on the Albanese Government to legislate stronger whistleblower protections in its Public Interest Disclosure Amendment (Review) Bill.
Transparency International Australia chief executive Clancy Moore said a new National Anti-Corruption Commission demonstrated hope that Australia's score would increase.
Mr Moore said the new NACC would have significant powers to tackle allegations of corruption in the public service.
"It will do its job, there's no doubt about it, but it will take a few years to see the benefits," Mr Moore said.
"People voted for integrity and transparency, and with the Albanese government and the record number of teals elected on pro-integrity means there is hope for the future."
The index looks at perceived levels of corruption around the world, including the ability to charge and prosecute corrupt officials.
The report showed that the scale of corruption was enormous, with more than two-thirds of countries scoring below 50. The average score was 43 out of 100.
Australia lags behind the top three countries Denmark at 90, and Finland and New Zealand with scores of 87.
The countries with the worst perceptions of corruption were Somalia, Syria, and South Sudan.
Mr Moore pointed to examples where Australia had dropped the ball on issues such the Morrison secret ministry scandal or sport rorts.
But he said issues around secrecy and pork barrelling occurred on both sides of politics on state and federal levels.
"This shows we could do better," Mr Moore said.
"In the past 10 years we've seen growing secrecy around governments, we've seen whistleblowers not being protected and big business and billionaires coming to the forefront."
Mr Moore called for comprehensive whistleblower protections, reforms to political donations, expenditure, unfair lobbying and strong laws to stop money laundering.
"Across Asia-Pacific, corruption poses a direct threat to national and regional peace and security," Mr Moore said.
"The government's foreign policy should prioritise promoting democracy, good governance and civil society accountability efforts."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
