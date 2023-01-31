The Canberra Times
Yet-to-start NACC lifts Australia's perceived corruption ranking in Transparency International index

By Michelle Slater
January 31 2023
The annual Corruption Perceptions Index report released today has put Australia 13th out of 180 countries with a score of 75 out of 100. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australia is slightly improving its global corruption perceptions ranking with the creation of a National Anti-Corruption Commission, the latest Transparency International data shows.

