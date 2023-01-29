The Canberra Times
Molly Meldrum at 80: how the 'artfully incoherent' presenter changed Australian music - and Australian music journalism

By Liz Giuffre
Updated January 30 2023 - 6:52am, first published 12:00am
Ian "Molly" Meldrum in 2018. Picture Getty

Ian Alexander "Molly" Meldrum was 80 on January 29, 2023.

