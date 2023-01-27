Emerging top-order batsman Jack Sanson is eager to take the next step in his cricketing dream after gaining promotion to the ACT Comets.
The call up came on the back of an impressive performance at the recent Australian Country Cricket Championships, the 19-year-old selected in the team of the tournament.
Sanson finished the competition with 279 runs at an average of 69, as the ACT finished in fifth place.
Teammate Tyler Van Luin was also selected in the merit team after starring with both bat and ball.
Sanson entered the tournament determined to prove he can deliver in the representative arena and he was thrilled to make the most of his opportunity.
"Playing at the Country Championships is something I've been trying to get into for the last few years," he said. "To finally get there and perform better than I expected was rewarding.
"I'm now in the main Comets squad, which means I can continue training with the best players from Canberra and keep improving and learning.
"In the next 12 months I'd like to try and get a couple of second XI games in and test myself against better players."
Sanson has long shown potential with the bat and impressed as a schoolboy with Marist College, while he has steadily found his feet in first grade with Eastlake.
The teenager also spent last winter playing in England and plans to return to the UK at the conclusion of the Australian summer.
The hot run of form has translated back to the Canberra competition, Sanson scoring an impressive 129 to lead Eastlake to 4-362 on the opening day of their clash with ANU. The Demons will push for quick wickets to set up victory when the match resumes on Saturday.
Sanson was not the only Eastlake player to enjoy success at the Country Championships, with Claire Murray turning out for NSW Country women's side.
The pace bowler was also selected in the team of the tournament as her side fell to South Australia in a super over in the final.
"I was surprised actually, I'm not going to lie," Murray said. "I knew I was bowling well at the beginning of the competition but ultimately my goal was to be consistent and a reliable teammate with the ball. Anything beyond that is a bonus.
"It's great to be selected in that team, when you play in these competitions you want to prove why you're there and perform."
Saturday January 28, 11am: Western District v Tuggeranong Valley at Jamison Oval, Eastlake v ANU at Kingston Oval, North Canberra Gungahlin v Ginninderra at Keith Tournier Memorial Oval, Queanbeyan v Weston Creek Molonglo at Freebody Oval.
