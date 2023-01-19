The Canberra Times

Cancer Council Australia CEO Tanya Buchanan reflects on closing cancer care gap for World Cancer Day, 2023

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
Updated January 27 2023 - 1:04pm, first published January 19 2023 - 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Buchanan, CEO of Cancer Council Australia, said the organisation is deeply committed to fighting the country's cancer care gap every single day, a mission celebrated on World Cancer Day. Picture supplied

Australia has world-leading cancer outcomes, yet the disappointing reality is that those outcomes are not experienced equally across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.