Australia has world-leading cancer outcomes, yet the disappointing reality is that those outcomes are not experienced equally across the country.
Cancer Council Australia knows the challenges in bridging this inequality, especially in the bush and within Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
CEO Tanya Buchanan said the organisation is deeply committed to fighting that cancer care gap every single day, a mission celebrated especially on World Cancer Day on February 4.
World Cancer Day is a global movement designed to raise awareness and educate people about cancer, now in its second year of a three-year campaign to close the cancer care gap.
Australia has had many wins in the fight against cancer. Around 70 per cent of Aussies diagnosed with the disease will survive that diagnosis.
"We're also the first country in the world to be on track to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem," Tanya said.
Excitingly, the federal government committed to the Australian Cancer Plan last year and released the draft for consultation.
"That's a really exciting opportunity for Australia because the Australian Cancer Plan is really committed to improving cancer outcomes and addressing inequity as part of that," Tanya said.
"Making sure that strategy is delivered and funded by the Australian government is really important."
The Lucky Country still has challenges to address, especially cancer outcomes in the bush and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
Rural, regional and remote Australians have a far higher risk of dying within five years of their diagnosis than people in urban areas.
"Cancer Council has been really focused on improving quality cancer care by calling for improved access to optimal care by telehealth for specialist Allied Health Services and supportive care services," Tanya said.
She said it's important to acknowledge the significant care gap for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.
Cancer is the leading cause of death in Australia, and those communities have significantly lower survival rates than others in the country.
"That really highlights that enormous gap in services and information and support for Aboriginal people in our cancer care system," Tanya said.
"We need to be working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and organisations to make sure that the care their peoples are getting is really culturally appropriate."
Head to cancer.org.au for more information.
