Canberra's Australia Day celebrations dignified and engaging

By Letters to the Editor
January 30 2023 - 5:30am
The citizenship ceremony held in Canberra on January 26 was a joy to behold. Picture Elesa Kurtz.

I thoroughly enjoyed watching the citizenship ceremony here (in Canberra) on Australia Day. Our newest Australians were dressed in their cultural finest, taking enormous pride in taking the oath and receiving their citizenship certificates.

