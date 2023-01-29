Canberra's Australia Day celebrations dignified and engaging

I thoroughly enjoyed watching the citizenship ceremony here (in Canberra) on Australia Day. Our newest Australians were dressed in their cultural finest, taking enormous pride in taking the oath and receiving their citizenship certificates.
I have no doubt that they spent the rest of their day celebrating with family and friends, making the most of the public holiday, fireworks and all the wonderful things that happen on Australia Day. Without doubt, a red-letter day in their lives.
This compares to the ceremonies held in the City of Sydney council, which made the decision to hold their ceremonies on January 27, a working day. Friends and family probably had to work, no fireworks.
I doubt that this decision was taken with the best interest of the new Australians in mind. I strongly suggest that the councillors that have voted for this have more "invasion day baggage" than those who are the real stars of the day, our newest citizens.
The fact that China's population has peaked is very good news indeed. It need not be a "bleak" scenario as some assert.
That will only be the case if fertility drops to very low levels and causes excessive ageing in the population.
Changes in social policy, however, such as making childcare more affordable, can stop the slide to very low rates.
With 1.4 billion people, China is simply overpopulated. It needs to reduce its numbers. Its air quality is poor with 143 cities recording annual average PM2.5 concentrations seven times greater than World Health Organization (WHO) standards.
Half the population does not have access to safe drinking water because 90 per cent of groundwater is contaminated and 70 per cent of rivers and lakes are unsafe for human use.
Worst of all, however, is biodiversity loss. China is among the countries with the most threatened species in the world. Since 1970, half of China's terrestrial vertebrates have vanished, while simultaneously, the nation's ecological footprint has more than doubled.
China is to be commended for lifting most of its people out of dire poverty, but the environmental costs have been huge.
When ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee reflected about the loss of the ACT Liberals' ally, Senator Molan, she hoped that nearby federal MPs like Sussan Ley and Angus Taylor would now "speak up for Canberra" ("Senator's death leaves 'deep loss'", canberratimes.com.au, January 18). Yet in late 2022 Angus Taylor, like both senators Seselja and Molan at a previous time, voted against the ACT and NT having the right to legislate on matters such as voluntary assisted dying.
The great majority who voted against the new law last year were conservative, male Coalition colleagues of the two former Liberal senators and Angus Taylor.
Time will tell if Ms Ley, who voted in support of territory rights last year, can do the ACT a favour by helping moderate Liberals here drag their still under-reformed, anti-progressive branch into the 21st century.
To date it appears that the ACT party's hard right allies have been more of a hindrance than a help.
Labor has been in power for eight months now but I am yet to read an article critical of them by Jack Waterford. His opinion piece "Good things to bear in mind on the subject of legacy" (January 21, p26) was typical.
He fawns over the resignation of NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern because of her feminine qualities, yet failed to mention the failure of KiwiBuild which only built 1000 of a projected 100,000 homes. And what about Ardern's water and fart tax on farmers? How did that go down?
Compare this to Waterford's tirade against former Liberal PM Scott Morrison. I am sure Ardern will get a cushy job with the United Nations in the near future while New Zealanders pick up the pieces from her failed government.
Waterford leaves his worst though for recently departed conservative senator Jim Molan. Molan is respected by many for his efforts in keeping Australia safe. Even many in the Labor Party have been generous in their praise.
Waterford pathetically referred to Molan as a right-wing hero of the massacres of Fallujah. How will Waterford's lefty cheer squad defend a man who has chosen to denigrate a decent Australian who battled cancer, volunteered as a firefighter and was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross and the USA's Legion of Merit?
In Australia James Cook is commonly referred to as Captain James Cook. Yet to quote from the website of the James Cook Society: "(W)hen Cook set sail in 1768 on his first voyage of discovery aboard Endeavour he held the rank of lieutenant. Soon after his return to England in 1771 he was promoted to the rank of commander. He never actually held the rank of captain, but in 1775 was promoted to the higher rank of post-captain".
How is Australian history to be changed to reference Lieutenant James Cook? A good start would be changing the name on all the James Cook statues along the east coast.
To the best of my knowledge, the only organisation that refrains from giving James Cook the rank of captain is the National Museum. There doesn't appear to be any reference to Captain James Cook on its website.
The ACT Labor-Greens coalition claim they have a mandate for light rail stage 2 as they took it to the last election and won. However, the last election was not just a single issue election and many other factors, including the lacklustre performance of the previous opposition leader, came into play.
Now we have the potential opportunity to see how light rail performs on a level playing field.
With Jeremy Hanson currently sponsoring an online "stop-the-tram" petition, Shane Rattenbury should sponsor a "continue-the-tram" petition. The public response on this single issue matter would be most interesting.
In the article "Eyes on China as tensions thaw" (Forum, January 13) a foreign relations expert is reported as claiming relations with China soured because of the actions of Beijing, not Australia.
Not so. I recall relations diving as soon as at least one, perhaps two, stupid Australian politicians loudly announced that China was obliged to allow umpteen foreign investigators into China to sort out exactly what happened.
Being familiar with the Chinese hair-trigger concept of face I was not surprised in the slightest they began to inflict on us punishment they considered equal to the insult they had received.
I expect DFAT also cringed as soon as the politicians opened their mouths.
It is 2023 and the Albanese government has made many encouraging promises about changes to refugee policy. Can we believe it?
There are 31,000 people in Australia, on Nauru or Papua New Guinea, who have no pathway to the sort of freedom that we enjoy, with no possibility of family reunion unless they return to danger and persecution.
Those on Temporary Protection Visas and SHEVs seem to have some hope of permanency now, but those on bridging visas continue to have no idea of what their future will bring and many live with medical issues. How can they live without hope?
In this new year of the new Albanese government, let us say goodbye to the myth of the "illegal" refugee. Let us use a new broom to sweep out the old and bring in the new. Let us give new life to thousands.
It is hard to disagree with Peter Moran that the ACT's relatively poor performance on health and other services is proof Labor and the Greens have ruled over us for far too long (Letters, January 24).
But it is not the case that "the only past or present alternative to an ALP or ALP/Green government" has been the Liberals. Several independent candidates, including myself, have unsuccessfully contested at least one ACT election.
If Canberrans want better outcomes for the ACT, they should vote for sensible independent candidate(s) before candidates from any of the big three parties. That should be enough to ensure that one independent is elected from each ACT electorate.
Imagine the positive possibilities for Canberra if the community, via sensible independents, actually had a voice on major issues.
Canberra can have a functioning health system, good education and good public services without rates double those of comparable cities.
It is very unlikely Labor and the Greens will improve their performance while they retain their absolute majority.
Anthony Bruce (Letters, January 26) criticises the PM for his actions in Alice Springs issue on the grounds it was not a federal matter. According to Section 122 of our constitution: "The Parliament may make laws for the government of any territory ... to the extent ... which it thinks fit".
Without wishing to ignore or excuse the fate of Indigenous Australians at the time of, and after, white settlement, I don't believe we should constantly denigrate the country that Australia has become. As a Pom who has travelled the world I know of no place I would rather live.
I agree with Peter Bennett (Letters, January 23) that Canberra should be linked to the outside world with a fast train. Environmentally train travel is far preferable to short-haul flights.
Michael Clarke's partner slaps him in public and no-one blinks an eye. If the roles had been reversed he would have been before a magistrate and publicly pilloried so fast it would make your head spin.
The government is dreaming if it thinks that electricity prices have dropped by 44 per cent in the eastern states. Late last year we were notified by our electricity provider of their new tariffs effective from January 1. They went up by 24 per cent, 28 per cent and 36 per cent for the peak, shoulder and non-peak time ranges respectively.
The Chinese New Year, the year of the rabbit, started on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Given the birth rate in China is rapidly falling this must rate as the mother of all misnomers.
For those who haven't been to National Capital Private Hospital in a while, be warned, there is no parking there. There is not even any parking for people with a disability. As for dropping someone off at the front door while you look for a parking spot somewhere, forget it. I hope whoever is to blame for this gets to experience being a disabled person who can't get safely into the building.
Zoe Wunderberg wrote on January 23 about how individuals have difficulty in ensuring their workplace rights through the Fair Work Act 2009. While the Act is very far from perfect we can make it work for us. That's what unions do. If you feel that your rights are being ignored, neglected or traduced join a union.
Albo assures us that "every single dollar that's spent in defence is spent in the best possible way". We've heard that before. But defence procurements always seem fraught with wastage. If we weren't dictated to by American interests we might feel less threatened by countries that don't need not be our enemies.
