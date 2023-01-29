Canberra's Australia Day celebrations dignified and engaging

In Australia James Cook is commonly referred to as Captain James Cook. Yet to quote from the website of the James Cook Society: "(W)hen Cook set sail in 1768 on his first voyage of discovery aboard Endeavour he held the rank of lieutenant. Soon after his return to England in 1771 he was promoted to the rank of commander. He never actually held the rank of captain, but in 1775 was promoted to the higher rank of post-captain".