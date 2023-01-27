A review of the ACT Mental Health Minister's office has found inexperience, a lack of quality leadership and workplace conflict contributed to a high rate of staff quitting.
Emma Davidson, a Greens member of the Assembly, has also acknowledged one formal complaint had been made about her behaviour but said it had not been discussed with her and remained confidential.
The review of Ms Davidson's office also heard stakeholders believed not enough was done to respond to "inappropriate behaviours".
Some staffers who had quit the office also told the consultants internal conflict was the reason they had left.
The review noted the office had a high level of staff turnover in the first year and a half from its establishment and staff said they felt unsupported and vulnerable in its first months.
"Five staff have resigned from their roles in the ... office over the past two years, for reasons including moving overseas, moving interstate and other career opportunities," Ms Davidson said in a statement.
The report, prepared by consulting firm Proximity, made six recommendations and noted changes to processes within Ms Davidson's office had already improved its workplace culture.
It was made public after it was the subject of a freedom of information request.
"The Minister's office has made good progress towards becoming a high-functioning and culturally collaborative office, and the review team performed their evaluation in this light - with current settings considered as part of a continuum of progress towards behavioural and functional maturity," the report said.
The recommendations include establishing a record of workplace policy information, clarifying roles and chains of command for staff and applying a consistent complaints process.
"A well-handled complaint can reduce the ongoing impact of the behaviours/activities for the complainant and provide an opportunity for promptly identifying systemic issues," the review said.
The review also recommended collaboration be strengthened, conducting regular surveys and meetings to assess workplace behaviour and ensuring staff feel supported and safe.
"Many of the recommendations are likely to apply more broadly across [ACT Legislative Assembly] offices, as themes emerged from consultation, research and other parliamentary reviews, which were not considered unique to Minister Davidson's office," the review said.
The consultants were told of statements and actions in front of colleagues that were "inappropriate", including a former staff member being described as disloyal and staff saying a colleague had been fired when they had resigned.
"There are strong indications concerns raised during the exit interview process have contributed to change and the process for raising matters with supervisors or other senior staff within the party is working successfully," the report said.
The review described the early establishment of Ms Davidson's office after the 2020 election had been hampered by inexperienced staff and few established processes. Ms Davidson was a first-time member of the Legislative Assembly and had never served as a minister.
Staff did not have access to guidance on how to establish a ministerial office after Ms Davidson's election in 2020, leaving procedures to be implemented in a "piecemeal and hurried way".
"The professional development of the Minister's staff does not appear to have been encouraged or formally supported: former staff described the pace of work and lack of direction and constructive feedback as not allowing time for on-the-job training or other development opportunities," the report said.
The review, which was commissioned by ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury and Chief Minister Andrew Barr, makes no direct findings about Ms Davidson's behaviour.
It noted a decision had been taken to implement professional supervision in the Minister's office from late 2022.
Ms Davidson said in a statement Mr Rattenbury and Mr Barr had accepted all the review's recommendations, which would be implemented in all Labor and Greens ministerial offices.
Ms Davidson, some of her current and former staff, other Greens ministers and staff and other Legislative Assembly staffers participated in the review, along with representatives of the Community and Public Sector Union.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
