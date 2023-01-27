Times Past: January 28, 1993

Students rush to take year 12 exams again.
On this day The Canberra Times reported that the Canberra Institute of Technology and other secondary education schools were overwhelmed with students wishing to redo their final year of education in a bid to improve their tertiary scores.
In 1993 there was a shortage of university places and some school leavers were camped outside the CIT Reid campus in order to gain one of their limited places in the Year 12 course.
Many were getting on the front foot ahead of their tertiary entrance rank results that were to be published in The Canberra Times the next day. There were an estimated 285,000 potential students that were in the bidding for the 142,000 available places in 35 universities.
Based on previous years the minimum entrance score to a Bachelor of Arts Degree (General) was 68.7. There was an expectation that entrance scores would increase along with the announcement of tertiary scores.
The University of Canberra and the Australian National University between them had 4000 places that would more than likely be offered to mature age students over recent school leavers putting a further squeeze on those seeking a university degree.
There was a much lower dropout rate amongst mature age students than those straight out of year 12. The minister for higher education at the time, Peter Baldwin, had directed universities to set aside no fewer than 62,000 places for school leavers although that number still fell dramatically short of what was needed to account for everyone wanting to enter university.
