An allegedly unlicenced driver has been accused of running a red light in an unregistered car while over the limit.
The 24-year-old man was pulled over after allegedly running a red light on Commonwealth Avenue in Canberra on Friday morning, ACT police said.
He was driving a white Toyota Camry, and when reportedly running the red light "narrowly [missed] another vehicle".
"[The] 24-year-old man stopped for police and produced a suspended provisional driver's licence," police said.
"The man then returned a positive roadside alcohol test of 0.180, significantly in excess of the 0.00 limit for any provisional driver."
ACT police said the man was issued another immediate suspension notice, suspending his licence for a further 90 days.
He will be summonsed to court at a later date.
"Drink and impaired driving remains one of the fatal five and is a contributing factor to a number of fatal car collisions in the ACT," police said.
"Drivers should make the decision to drink or drive. Not both."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
