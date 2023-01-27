Australian sprinter Jack Hale is gearing up for a "career-defining" stretch in his athletics career, and it all starts in Canberra this weekend.
Hale burst onto the track scene as a teen phenom.
In 2014, footage of his 10.13-second 100-metre sprint in Adelaide went viral, instantly crowning him the next big thing in athletics.
Now 10 years on, Hale hasn't quite reached the heights that was hoped, but he's adamant the best is yet to come, and the Athletics ACT Open Championships this weekend is where he's set to launch into his biggest jump yet.
"I'm very much unfinished in every way, shape, and form," Hale told The Canberra Times.
"I think it's been good to now, but my career-defining moments are going to be over the next 18 months leading into the next Olympic Games in Paris.
"Up until now yes, I've run some good times but that's sort of meaningless unless you show some good shape going into the Olympic years and produce when it really matters. That's probably the thing has been missing."
Hale will contest the 100-metre sprint on Saturday against some of the nation's top talent that flock to the Australian Institute of Sport track every year.
Renowned for producing fast times, the meet is a favourite on the calendar for Hale too, who described it as a "sprinter's paradise".
"There's very good competition this year," he said.
"Everyone rocks up. A couple of races into the year, it's a good time for everyone.
"Canberra is where I had my second-fastest time ever, when I ran 10.14 a couple years back. It's a quick track and generally shows up to good conditions."
Driving the 24-year-old towards a ticket to Paris is the increased sprint competition he faces from fellow Australians like mulleted cult hero Rohan Browning, who happened to be in the same infamous 2014 race with Hale in Adelaide.
While Browning reached the semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics, Hale is still yet to crack such individual success, and the rivalry between the pair provides healthy motivation.
"Absolutely there's competitiveness, and that's amazing to see," Hale said.
"I am the sixth-fastest Australian of all time. If I had run my times in most other eras, I would be winning these meets by two or three metres, week in and week out.
"But the fact that you have guys there that are running 10.00, 10.2 or 10.3, and it's such a big crop, it's amazing for us individually and for Australian athletics."
Hale is determined to shave his time down to the 10.00 mark in order to reach his Olympic dreams and he's enlisted a support team back in his hometown of Hobart to help him reach his goal.
"I've always felt I've been talented enough to do good things in this sport. I think that's shown from a young age," he said.
"Now going forward I want to see consistency, and to stay healthy."
Hale is not just wanting to live up to the hype he conjured in his stunning 2014 sprint, he also wants to do his part to inspire the next generation of athletics superstars.
"The 100 metres is a blue riband event in the track and field space, specifically at the Olympic Games," he said.
"Making 100-metre final as an Australian sprinter is something that would set some very good benchmarks for the next Australian sprinting generation going into that 2032 Brisbane Games.
"I want to see what I can do over the next year to make those things possible.
"Because I'm a 10.10 guy at my best, but if I can bring that down to 10.0, that's when you start running those good 9.9 times, and there's no reason then that you can't add to the great history of Australian athletics."
Melanie Dinjaski
