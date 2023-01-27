The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Jack Hale's Paris Olympics path starts in Canberra at Athletics ACT Open Championships

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
January 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Hale will return to the ACT Athletics Championships for the first time since 2021. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australian sprinter Jack Hale is gearing up for a "career-defining" stretch in his athletics career, and it all starts in Canberra this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.