Grassfire caused by car near Molonglo River extinguished: ESA

By Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated January 27 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 2:40pm
A grass fire on Kowen Road, near the Molonglo River, caused by a car on Friday afternoon has been extinguished.

