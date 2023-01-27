A grass fire on Kowen Road, near the Molonglo River, caused by a car on Friday afternoon has been extinguished.
The fire was put out by ACT Fire and Rescue, and ACT Rural Fire Service.
"This is a timely reminder for the Canberra community to take care when parking and avoid areas with long grass," the ACT ESA said.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health.
