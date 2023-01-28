The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Times Past: January 29, 1962

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
January 29 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on January 29, 1962.

The veteran locomotive 1210 chuffed its last mile into Canberra, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1962.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.