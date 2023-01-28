Times Past: January 29, 1962

The veteran locomotive 1210 chuffed its last mile into Canberra, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1962.
More than 5000 people packed into the Canberra Railway goods yard to see the 1210 engine and the 1243 engine on their special trips.
Hundreds more waited along the Queanbeyan to Canberra line to cheer the train in. On board were 100 members of the Steam Tram and Railway Preservation Society.
The train took 10 minutes to travel the seven miles (just over 11km) from Queanbeyan, including a two-minute stop at Fyshwick.
The No. 1210 was built in England in 1878 where there were only a total of 68 built. It pulled the first train into Canberra in 1914.
The National Capital Development Commission will preserve it as a historic relic on a plinth outside the railway station. The NSW Railways Chief Mechanical Engineer, Mr Cardew, handed over the train to the commission saying it was in perfect order and capable of hauling any train.
He said the engine had a charmed life in its 83 years (they just don't build them like they used to!) and it had been reserved for scrapping three times!
The Railways Preservation Society saved it the third time by suggesting that the N.C.D.C preserve it.
Later in life, the Canberra Railway Museum restored the train between 1984 and 1988 were it was restored to working condition in time for the Australian Bicentenary and became a popular sight on the Canberra branch line for many years before once again being withdrawn for overhaul in 2014.
