Times Past: January 30, 1989

For a young city, Canberra and its citizens love history and the restoration of historic transport and on this day, The Canberra Times reported on the large crowds that turned up to watch an old paddle steamboat.
The crowds queued at the Royal Canberra Hospital located on the Acton Peninsula however for the younger audience, the heat was too much and an old paddle steamer was a bit boring so they cooled off having their own fun jumping off the pylons used to tie up the steamer.
The not-so-boring paddle steamboat was named the Enterprise and it was made from Australian Red Gum. It was one of a fleet of 300 riverboats which sailed the Murray, Darling and Murrumbidgee Rivers in its hay day. At 110 years old, it is also one of the world's oldest operational steam powered ships.
It had little room for cargo carrying so instead its first use was as a tug boat to tow barges which were laden with goods. In 1919, it was bought by a family and used as their home. It was resold in 1944 again as a houseboat and private pleasure steamer.
The National Museum of Australia bought the Enterprise in 1984 and had it restored in Echuca, Victoria for use in Canberra on Lake Burley Griffin.
It berthed at the National Library and the Royal Canberra hospital for tours with more scheduled for the 1989 year ahead.
As of writing in 2023, the National Museum of Australia website says the paddle steamer is currently the oldest working Museum exhibit and is moored on Lake Burley Griffin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.