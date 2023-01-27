More pain for borrowers and the poor

While nobody can be sure Captain Bligh did tell the crew of the Bounty "the floggings will continue until morale improves", the more than one in three households with a mortgage know what he meant.
Bligh's phrase will also strike a chord with the renters and low and fixed-income earners facing record levels of financial stress thanks to soaring accommodation, fuel, energy and grocery prices.
This is very topical given that, because of the worse than expected December inflation figures, it is almost certain the Reserve Bank will increase the cash rate for the eighth time in nine months on February 7.
While until recently the economic hive mind was tipping an increase of 25 basis points, some pundits are now warning of a 50 basis point "double whammy".
This would have an immediate effect on the tens of thousands of borrowers whose loans have reverted from record low fixed rates to the variable rate since the rises began.
The impact on those households, many of whom had literally banked on RBA governor Dr Philip Lowe's repeated assurances rates shouldn't start rising until at least 2024, has already been profound.
After the RBA slashed the cash rate to a record low 0.1 per cent in 2020 as part of the COVID emergency response, it was possible to negotiate a three-year fixed rate home loan at an annual rate of around 1.9 per cent.
At the beginning of this month, following on from the December interest rate increase which took the cash rate to 3.1 per cent, the best variable rates on offer were just under five per cent.
A borrower with, say, a $750,000 mortgage who had just come off the fixed rate would have seen their interest bill jump by three per cent. That, in dollar terms, equates to $22,500 or $1875 a month. If the rate goes up by 50 basis points on February 7, you can add another $312 a month to that.
And, as everybody knows, this is not happening in isolation. Petrol prices are still 50 to 60 cents a litre higher than they were before the invasion of Ukraine just under a year ago.
Gas and electricity prices continue to head north despite the government's intervention and the "targeted" energy bill assistance has not materialised.
Meanwhile workers have been told to "cop it sweet" because if they push for higher wages that will send inflation up over eight per cent and make further interest rate hikes inevitable.
Or, as Dr Lowe put it: "I know it's very difficult for people to accept the idea that wages don't rise with inflation and people are experiencing declines in real wages. That's tough. The alternative though, is more difficult."
Really, for whom? The RBA governor, the Treasurer, and the conga line of other fiscal conservatives telling the battlers to tighten their belts as far as they will go are in a much better position to weather the consequences of their policies than those on struggle street.
While much has been made of high levels of discretionary spending on airfares, holidays and accommodation over the pre-Christmas period, these are the perks of the laptop class.
There wouldn't have been many Newstart recipients, aged pensioners or gig economy workers lounging alongside the pool at Noosa or on the Gold Coast this summer.
Australia's economic decision makers are suffering from "you can't be what you can't see" in reverse.
If they left their bubbles of privilege and talked to those in the fibro and iron towns and villages and in the public housing towers, they might learn why millions feel they have been left behind.
It's not only unjust to make the most vulnerable bear the lion's share of the pain, it's un-Australian as well.
