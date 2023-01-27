The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

More pain for borrowers and the poor as rate hike nears

By The Canberra Times
January 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More pain for borrowers and the poor

While nobody can be sure Captain Bligh did tell the crew of the Bounty "the floggings will continue until morale improves", the more than one in three households with a mortgage know what he meant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.