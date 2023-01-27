The frustration has been bubbling up for years.
World Rugby in their desperate efforts to eliminate concussions from the sport and reduce the risk of litigation from past players has slowly turned the screws.
Friday, however, marked a new frontier in the fight to reduce head knocks.
The rules of the game will be drastically altered in a global trial, the professional arm separated from the community and amateur game.
While exact details are yet to be confirmed, the tackle height will be reduced to either the waist or sternum. The changes at the elite level likely won't be as drastic.
This just a week after the English Rugby Football Union announced new tackling laws for community rugby across the country.
The move prompted a firestorm, clubs furious at the lack of consultation, current and former players voicing their displeasure with rules they fear will change the entire fabric of the game.
World Rugby, however, were not to be deterred.
It hasn't taken long for questions to arise.
The biggest remains how the game of rugby union will change. The reduction of the maximum tackle height will likely reduce the defender's ability to wrap up the ball and trigger a significant increase in offloads.
This may lead to more attacking rugby, but it could also lead to a more disjointed, less entertaining contest.
The maul is on life support, with the new laws likely to make it almost impossible to use the tactic in general play. How that translates to the rolling maul from the lineout remains to be seen.
World Rugby will also have to consider the impact on goal-line defence, given how low attacking forwards go when driving to the line.
Previous trials in France have included restrictions on attacking players changing their height prior to contact and while not perfect, they help to eliminate the advantage ball carriers could gain under the new tackle laws.
While much of the focus has been placed on the impact on the players themselves, the referees may find themselves in the trickiest position of all when adapting to the proposed changes.
Trials limiting tackles to below the nipple line at the Under 20 World Cup were criticised by officials who found it difficult to determine where exactly the nipple line sits.
The proposed laws could be even tougher to referee and there are fears at club level fewer people will put their hand up to officiate matches given the complex nature of the task.
While a high tackle crackdown is nothing new, the proposed laws are.
Firstly they are specifically targeted at the amateur and community level rather than the elite level.
Secondly, they are wholesale changes rather than minor tweaks or a reinforcement of existing rules.
This is where World Rugby faces its biggest challenge.
Previous policies were criticised more for their implementation than the rules themselves. Very few rugby fans want to see contact with the head and supported the principle of the process.
Much of that support is not currently present and will take a lot of work from World Rugby to gain.
Putting aside the actual rules, the way the process has been handled has put the governing body on the back foot from the start.
By pitching it as a global trial, they have lost the chance to win fans over on a country by country basis with smaller scale trials.
Australians are already suspicious of World Rugby and have lamented the organisation's lack of understanding of the issues facing the game here.
Such drastic changes to tackling pose just another hurdle to overcome as rival sports circle the struggling code.
In the week since the RFU decision, Australian players, officials and fans have made their displeasure clear. World Rugby now has 12 months to win the majority over.
It won't be easy, but it can be done. It will start, however, with an acceptance Australia is uniquely placed in the global rugby sphere.
From there, they must clearly outline how reducing the tackle height will improve the sport and how to mitigate all of the potential negative outcomes that have been raised.
Hubris has worked in the past, but it won't on this occasion. The future of the sport in Australia depends on a different approach.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
