The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Opinion

Proposed high tackle laws put World Rugby on back foot

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
January 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World Rugby wants to eliminate high tackles with its new rules. But the governing body faces a difficult task to win over Australian fans. Picture Getty Images

The frustration has been bubbling up for years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.