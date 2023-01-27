Canberra teenage garage band Aiffel album launch is Saturday night

Aiffel is a group of talented, young Canberra lads hailing from the northern suburbs.
The grunge garage band started, literally, in a garage - just mates from primary school jamming between the cars, sustained by lasagne from the mums.
And now, here they are, all these years later, launching their first album, Damage Control, on Saturday at the Australian Croatian Club in Turner, from 6pm.
Tickets at the door. Do yourself a favour.
The band's name, Aiffel - with an 'a' - stemmed from "an unfortunate teenage voice crack while singing Holiday by Green Day".
Beginning with covers, Aiffel soon scored gigs at a Gungahlin venue, at school events and private parties, the boys developing a love for live performances.
Strongly influenced by bands such as The Foo Fighters, Grinspoon and Cream, they had big dreams to follow in the footsteps of their rock idols.
They quickly combined their musical talents to create their own sound and lyrics.
Over the last three years there has been succession of line-up changes, especially with guitarists, but three of the original members have gone the distance.
Seventeen-year-olds Will Kelly (vocals), Callum Webb (bassist), and Josh Cougar (drummer), were joined last year by 13-year-old Cooper Minion (guitarist).
Their launch album Damage Control is described as an "eclectic mix of songs inspired by the grunge genre" and produced by Josh's dad, John Cougar.
The lyrics, written by the boys, "are hard edged and contemporary, a commentary on the boys' lives, perceptions of an ever-changing world and the struggles of teenagers today".
And despite the pressure of school and college, they have "spent every available moment creating this launch album".
Damage Control will be available on all the usual streaming services and as a digital download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.