Fairytale movies include comedies like Shrek and darker fare like Pan's Labyrinth

By Ron Cerabona
Updated February 11 2023 - 4:28pm, first published January 27 2023 - 11:56am
The title character, voiced by Mike Myers, in Shrek, Picture supplied

Fairytales and legends are among the most enduring of stories, and while they often seem simple on the surface, there's often emotional and thematic complexity underneath. Charles Perrault, Hans Christian Andersen, the Grimm Brothers and others wrote or collected these stories and many exist in numerous versions, some heavily bowdlerised (the originals can be pretty strong stuff). And modern authors have been inspired to create variations and originals. They make for natural screen material.

