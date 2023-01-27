Fairytales and legends are among the most enduring of stories, and while they often seem simple on the surface, there's often emotional and thematic complexity underneath. Charles Perrault, Hans Christian Andersen, the Grimm Brothers and others wrote or collected these stories and many exist in numerous versions, some heavily bowdlerised (the originals can be pretty strong stuff). And modern authors have been inspired to create variations and originals. They make for natural screen material.
The Princess Bride (1987, Apple TV, Netflix, Prime Video, Stan):
William Goldman adapted his own 1973 novel to the screen. The framing story has a grandfather (Peter Falk) reading the book to his bedridden grandson (Fred Savage) who's initially reluctant but becomes spellbound. It's all about the adventures of Buttercup (Robin Wright) and Westley (Cary Elwes) in the kingdom of Florin and is full of colourful characters, strange locations, treachery, swordfights, memorable lines ("Inconceivable!") and romance. A wonderful cast - including Andre the Giant, Billy Crystal, Mandy Patinkin and Wallace Shawn - add to the fun.
Quote: " Life is pain, Highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something."
Trivia: Goldman said the book's title came when one of his daughters wanted a story about a princess, the other about a bride.
Beauty and the Beast (1991, Disney+, Apple TV):
This whole list could be filled with classic Disney animated movies but let's not do that. The first animated film to be nominated for the best picture Oscar, this adaption of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's fairytale tells the story of a young prince (Robby Benson) transformed by an enchantress into a Beast for his cruelty and arrogance. The only way he and his castle's staff (who have been turned into household objects) can become human again is if he can love someone and be loved in return - and there's a deadline. Could bibliophile Belle (Paige O'Hara) be the one? Filled with beautiful animation, catchy songs and heart as well as humour, this was followed by sequels and unnecessarily remade in 2017 as a live-action/CGI hybrid.
Quote: "He's no monster Gaston. You are!"
Trivia: This won Oscars for Alan Menken's score and for Menken and Howard Ashman's title song (one of three nominated from the film - the others were Belle and Be Our Guest).
Ever After (1998, Disney +):
This live-action film's narrator tells "the true story" of Cinderella. While the broad outline and many elements of the tale are familiar, there are differences too and the characters are fleshed out. After her father dies, Danielle de Barbarac (Drew Barrymore) is treated like a servant by her stepmother (Angelica Huston). One day she accidentally meets Prince Henry (Dougray Scott) as he attempts to escape an arranged marriage. Complications ensue.
Quote: " What bothers you more, stepmother? That I am common, or that I am competition?"
Trivia: Some real historical figures are incorporated into the film including Leonardo da Vinci (Patrick Godfrey).
Shrek (2001, Binge, Foxtel Now, Netflix):
Based on William Steig's book, this DreamWorks animated feature is both an effective fairytale in its own right and slyly funny with lots of winks - or pokes - at Disney. The grumpy ogre Shrek (Mike Myers) wants to live a solitary life but his swamp is beswarmed by fairytale characters banished by Lord Farqaad (John Lithgow). When Farqaad wants to marry Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz), he sends Shrek and the garrulous Donkey (Eddie Murphy) to fetch her - she's guarded by a dragon - and promises to remove the fairytale characters in return. Followed by three sequels and two Puss in Boots spin-offs.
Quote: "That must be Lord Farquaad's castle ... Do you think he's maybe compensating for something?"
Trivia: Chris Farley had recorded most of Shrek's dialogue before his death - Myers replaced him.
Pan's Labyrinth (El laberinto del fauno) (2006, Apple TV):
Guillermo del Toro wrote and directed this original dark fantasy - for adults and, perhaps, older children - that feels like a modern fairytale and is full of striking imagery. In Fascist Spain during World War II, young Ofelia ( Ivana Baquero ) and her pregnant mother go to live with her new stepfather, an army captain who hunts down republican rebels. At night, she meets a fairy who takes her to an old faun in the centre of a stone labyrinth.The faun says she is the reincarnation of a princess, but must prove her royalty by undertaking and surviving three gruesome tasks. She moves between both worlds, each having its own perils.
Quote: "My mother told me to be wary of fauns."
Trivia: The film won Oscars for its makeup, art direction and cinematography and was nominated for best foreign language film, original screenplay and original score.
Frozen (2013, Apple TV, Disney+):
Yes, it's another Disney movie. But it's hard to ignore the impact of this blockbuster inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's The Snow Queen. Some parents will have nightmare flashbacks just thinking about the Oscar-winning song Let It Go. But there's plenty going on beneath the surface here. Frozen was deservedly a big hit and, inevitably, spawned a sequel and a franchise. Princess Elsa, who's having trouble controlling her magical powers over ice and snow, has isolated herself and has unintentionally condemned her land to eternal winter. Her once-close sister Anna goes looking for her to end the spell. The voice cast includes Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.
Quote: "Hi, everyone. I'm Olaf and I like warm hugs!"
Trivia: Jennifer Lee became the first woman to direct a Disney animated film (working with Chris Buck).
This concludes the Summer Movie Series. Thanks to all who've read it and written in about it. Obviously many kinds of movies have not been covered - horror, romantic comedy, disaster, to name a few. Maybe some other time.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
