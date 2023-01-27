This whole list could be filled with classic Disney animated movies but let's not do that. The first animated film to be nominated for the best picture Oscar, this adaption of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's fairytale tells the story of a young prince (Robby Benson) transformed by an enchantress into a Beast for his cruelty and arrogance. The only way he and his castle's staff (who have been turned into household objects) can become human again is if he can love someone and be loved in return - and there's a deadline. Could bibliophile Belle (Paige O'Hara) be the one? Filled with beautiful animation, catchy songs and heart as well as humour, this was followed by sequels and unnecessarily remade in 2017 as a live-action/CGI hybrid.