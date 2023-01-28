The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Canberrans say yes to change

By The Canberra Times
January 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberrans will need to confront the views of many, including those with divergent perspectives.

In a survey spanning the top issues on this year's political and social agenda, Canberrans have once again shown their progressive views.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.