Canberrans say yes to change

In a survey spanning the top issues on this year's political and social agenda, Canberrans have once again shown their progressive views.
Asked about changing the date of the Australia Day public holiday, implementing an Indigenous Voice to Parliament and establishing an Australian republic, ACT residents were clear in their support.
Of the 75 respondents; Canberrans were most resounding in support for a republic (76 per cent) and an Indigenous Voice to Parliament (79 per cent).
On the question of changing the date of the Australia Day public holiday from January 26, the ACT only ranked behind NSW and Victoria (45 per cent).
Expressing his support for the Voice on Twitter on Thursday, Chief Minister Andrew Barr reminded readers of Canberrans' response to the same-sex marriage plebiscite in 2017.
"I hope the ACT will once again return the highest YES vote of all the states and territories."
But the path towards the advisory body, via a referendum which the prime minister will announce this year, could be fraught for the nation, and residents of the ACT.
Thursday demonstrated the complexity of the issue, when custodians of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy voiced their opposition to the Voice at their Sovereignty Day rally in Canberra.
"We always have been a sovereign people and if this colony recognised our sovereignty and respected our sovereignty, then why would we accept a political role in this country as an advisory body?" Ngambri woman Leah House told crowds.
Custodians of the embassy have expressed that they do not feel the Voice will holistically represent First Nations peoples, and that it will erode their sovereignty.
On the same day, Indigenous academic and a key architect of the Voice, Tom Calma, pleaded with Australians to support the body.
In an op-ed for this newspaper, the Senior Australian of the Year called on Australians to give Indigenous communities the opportunity to inform policy and legal decisions that impact their lives.
Moving towards this important referendum Canberrans will be faced with divisions in their own backyards and beyond.
In Queensland, for example, support for the Voice among 65 respondents sat at 41 per cent.
As they push for change, Canberrans will need to confront the views of many, including those with divergent perspectives.
It will be our duty to listen shrewdly and distinguish those who know most, and importantly, are most impacted by our decisions.
