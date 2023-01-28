British colonisation was not lucky for first nations people

A recent letter (Letters, January 27) suggested that we should stick with January 26.
Why? That was the day the British beat the French, Portuguese and Dutch to colonise this great south land and the consequences for the Indigenous peoples would have been more dire if one of those nations has been the invader.
I'm not at all sure our First Nations peoples are conscious of, or appreciate, their "luck".
It smacks of Scomo telling women marching for equality and justice that they were lucky they were not being shot at.
Where else on earth could there be such a fuss about a small change to a country's constitution to enable a government to establish an advisory body, with no legislative or spending powers, to advise it on the needs of the most institutionalised and oppressed peoples on the planet?
What makes anybody think a government might actually establish such a body or that it would take its advice? If recommendations of a royal commission cannot be implemented then why would general policy advice be accepted and implemented.
What is so terrible about using the words "national representative organisation" which is what Aboriginal people have said they want.
Does a "Voice" sound less threatening? Does a national organisation representing the interests of Aboriginal people sound threatening to the rest of us?
The discussion around this "Voice" business is a shocking waste of energy and money when simply being black in Australia is life threatening.
It is to be hoped body image activist Taryn Brumfitt, will work for all those shamed for their bodies. This of course includes refugees, asylum seekers, visa holders and first nations peoples who are maintained in their position of under-privilege and social disadvantage by government regulation, racism and white Australia undercurrents.
The National Australia Day Council will see the awards fall into utter social irrelevance if its choices are seen to be made at the behest of its political masters.
One of our greatest social and political follies is our treatment of those we consider to be lower class.
National awards need to reflect attempts to rectify social bias and racial abuse rather than protecting the needs of middle class whites and self-funded retirees.
Could we vote for the voice as an expression of good will to the first peoples of this great land and as a thank you for their ability to help care for it.
The contribution of their art, dance, music, film, humour and so on is great. Sensitivity to the need to respect all things in our environment is essential if we wish to continue to exist here.
Let us all work together.
The 1967 referendum allowed the federal government to legislate to give aboriginal people equal access to alcohol. My aboriginal friends opposed it as they were aware of their peoples' low tolerance to alcohol and its effects.
They predicted that it would lead to drunkenness, violence, broken families, domestic violence, and sexual assaults on women and children.
How could anyone be proud of such consequential freedoms? The wisdom of the older generations was ignored, as it is today in all races.
The alcohol problem has been simmering away for 56 years and is now totally out of control to the point where governments have been forced to re-introduce alcohol restrictions in Alice Springs and other parts of the Northern Territory.
A simple solution would be to mandate non-alcoholic beer and wine. They taste just the same as the alcoholic equivalents. And just ban spirits altogether. They are not a necessity in any society.
