Four people have died with COVID-19 in the ACT in the week until Thursday, January 26.
This includes three women in their 50s, 60s and 90s and a man in his 80s.
This takes the territory's death toll from the pandemic to 152.
There has been a drop in COVID-19 cases since the previous week, with 582 total cases reported to ACT Health.
This is compared to 806 the previous week and is the lowest weekly case rate recorded since the week ending October 21, 2022.
There are 22 active cases in hospital, with one person in the intensive care unit and one person on a ventilator.
Of those aged five to 15 years, 76.1 per cent have received two doses in the ACT.
Of those aged 16 and above, 78.7 per cent have had three jabs.
And 66.2 per cent of people aged 50 years and above have had four.
Australia's medical regulator has given a provisional green light to the first COVID-19 booster shot for two Omicron variants.
The Pfizer jab, which targets the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, will be available to those aged 12 and over.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is due to provide advice to the government in coming weeks.
The head of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Lieutenant-General John Frewen, was given an Order of Australia for his role in the pandemic.
Nationwide, reported COVID cases have continued to decline.
There was an almost 27 per cent decrease in average daily infections in the week to January 24 compared to the previous week, federal health department from Friday showed.
The number of average daily cases was 3168, continuing a downward trend since late December.
COVID-19 hospitalisations and intensive care admissions were also down, with drops of 16.9 per cent and 26.2 per cent respectively in the week to January 24 compared to the previous week.
COVID-related deaths decreased from 131 to 94 in NSW and from 156 to 149 in Victoria.
Cheap carbon dioxide monitors in public spaces could help identify areas carrying a higher risk of COVID-19 infection, a new study has found.
The research, led by Flinders University and the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, found the monitors could reveal spaces with poor ventilation.
It assessed the airborne transmission risk in more than 60 areas used by staff and residents at an Adelaide nursing home.
"COVID-19 has demonstrated the devastating consequences of the rapid spread of an airborne virus in residential aged care," co-author Steven Taylor said.
- With AAP
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
