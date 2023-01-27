Two teenagers on bail are set to face court after police swooped in to recover a sedan allegedly stolen from a Palmerston home.
ACT Policing in a statement said on Friday morning residents of the home woke up to find their home had been allegedly burgled with wallets, cash, and a white Toyota Camry stolen.
In the afternoon of that day, Operation TORIC officers saw the Camry parked in Giralang.
They saw a boy allegedly entering the driver's seat and starting the engine.
"Officers converged on the vehicle and following a short foot pursuit, a 14-year-old boy was arrested," the police statement reads.
Following a review of nearby CCTV footage, a passenger in the Camry was identified as a 14-year-old girl known to police.
"This girl approached the scene of the previous arrest in Giralang and was apprehended shortly after," police said.
The boy, who was on bail for 18 similar charges, was charged with drive a motor vehicle without consent, unlicensed driving, and breach of bail.
The girl, who was also on bail, was charged with breaching a good behaviour order, in place since November 2022, and riding in a motor vehicle without consent.
Both young people are scheduled to appear in the ACT Children's Court on Saturday.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
