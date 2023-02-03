The Canberra Times
Comets, World Cups and diamonds in the sky: Brad Haddin and Ian McNamee reflect on Cricket ACT centenary

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
February 4 2023 - 6:00am
Brad Haddin's journey to Ashes and World Cup success took him through Queanbeyan and Canberra. Picture by Rohan Thomson.

The exact scoreline eludes him but Brad Haddin knows the Canberra Comets were "three for not many".

