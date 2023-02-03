Never in Tim Paine's wildest dreams would he have believed he would captain Australia when he took his place behind the stumps for the Prime Minister's XI in 2006. Phil Jaques scored a century, Shaun Tait was doing wild things. Nobody can be sure just how much a drubbing at the hands of the Prime Minister's XI meant to England that day, but for the sake of the centenary let's say it handed Ricky Ponting the Ashes.

