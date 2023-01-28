The numbers say the Canberra Capitals are staring down the barrel of the worst season in the club's history as they return home determined to avoid an unwanted place in the history books.
What they don't tell you is the injury toll that Capitals coach Kristen Veal says has become "so ridiculous there is no point being upset or frustrated".
Never have the Capitals recorded less than two wins across a WNBL season and they return to the National Convention Centre with four chances to add to the 2022-23 campaign's lone triumph.
The Capitals fell agonisingly short of their second win of the season when they went down by a point on the road to the Townsville Fire on Friday night.
Townsville took an 81-80 lead with 50 seconds left, one they would not relinquish with two turnovers inside the final minute cruelling Canberra's hopes of a shock win.
Rae Burrell was Canberra's top scorer with 24 points and five rebounds, while Jade Melbourne registered 19 points and six assists as the Capitals finished with an 0-10 record on the road.
"To be honest, if you had have told us we would have lost by one point, we probably would have been happy with that against a top four team. Really really pleasing," Veal said.
"For the first time, we've actually been in end of game situations this season. Even in the win against Bendigo, we had a margin that didn't require this kind of attention. This is our first experience of that this year. If we make just one more experienced play, we walk away with a one-point win.
"That [injury toll] is such a low point that we don't even worry about thinking about it. We just look to who we've got. In all honesty, it's been surprisingly enjoyable to problem solve and play a different style of basketball, and give these younger ones a go. They've been incredible given the circumstances."
Veal's squad has recorded one win from 17 outings this season, with four remaining home games giving them the chance to climb off the canvas.
Canberra host the Adelaide Lightning on Thursday night before the competition's short FIBA-enforced break, after which they will return for a trifecta of games against Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth.
The nine-time championship-winning Capitals have recorded two wins in a season twice in the club's history - once in a 12-game campaign in 1998, and again when they went 2-24 in 2015-16.
This season has been derailed by an injury crisis that left the Capitals with eight fit players across their entire roster, the loss of another starter before the opening tip, and a star import's shock departure.
With Alex Bunton, Shaneice Swain and Alison Schwagmeyer-Belger to return, the Capitals are hopeful of reversing their fortunes over the next month.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
