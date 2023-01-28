There are few names as synonymous around Ginninderra Cricket Club as the Willcox name.
From Dave and Andy to current first-grade bowler Jak, the Willcox tribe has stuck with Ginninderra through the highs and the lows and dedicated much of their life to the Tigers.
Together, with captain and close friend Rhys Healy, they have helped Ginninderra progress to the Twenty20 semi-finals and into the top four of the two-day competition.
The impressive run of form continued on Saturday as Willcox bowled his side to an unlikely victory over North Canberra Gungahlin.
The quick claimed 5-46 as Ginninderra bowled their opponents out for 120 to secure a 21-run win.
Willcox's big day came just a week after he snared his own slice of history, becoming the first Ginninderra player to take 200 first-grade wickets.
Healy has played alongside the bowler since they were in primary school and he said it was fitting a Willcox achieved the feat.
"He's shown for a long time he is a talented player with a good cricket head," Healy said. "He has as much passion for this club as anyone I've seen across all the sport I've played.
"It was special to be part of that moment and to see what it meant to him and his family in the crowd."
The 200th wicket proved an emotional affair for Jak and his family, the group watching from the sidelines as he trundled in to dismiss ANU's Jeremy Nicholson.
At 27 years old, the left arm swing bowler looks on track to crack the 300 barrier, however he's not focused on individual accolades.
Instead, Willcox is determined to lead Ginninderra to team success.
"We're losing a few players at the end of this year, none more so than my best mate Rhys," Willcox said. "We've shared a special bond playing together from juniors up to first grade. I'll enjoy playing with him for the rest of the year, hopefully we can send him out a winner."
Ginninderra 141 beat North Canberra Gungahlin 120, Tuggeranong Valley 148 beat Western District 98 & 5d-156, Eastlake 4d-362 beat ANU 201, Queanbeyan 9d-351 beat Weston Creek Molonglo 185
