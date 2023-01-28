Starting next week, a comet will be gracing our skies in the evening.
Called C/2022 E3 (ZTF), it will make its closest approach to earth on February 2 in Australia (February 1 in the US and Europe) at a mere 42 million kilometres - much closer than say Mars. However, we'll need to wait a few more days in the Southern Hemisphere to really spot it.
Comets are frozen bits of rock - sometimes called dirty snowballs. As it goes around the sun, the ice turns to gas in a process called sublimation. Instead of melting, it goes straight to a gas. As it does, the frozen carbon gives it a beautiful green colour.
It was only discovered in March of 2022 by the Zwicky Transient Factory (ZTF). That is how the name is derived - C for it being a comet with a really long orbit that doesn't come back often regularly.
If the comet is periodic - coming back regularly, it would be P. 2022 for being discovered in 2022, and E is the half-month code (A first half of January, B second half of January, and so on). It was the third comet discovered in the first half of March 2022 - hence E3.
This one is not periodic like Halleys comet. It has an orbit that has taken nearly 50,000 years to reach the inner part of the solar system.
Comets like these, we think, come from the Oort Cloud. While we have never directly observed it, the Oort Cloud is calculated to be an area in the outer reaches of the solar system, well beyond the orbit of Pluto.
Occasionally, something causes these comets to come out of the Oord Cloud, such as being knocked or hit, and the gravity of the sun pulls them in. They can also occasionally be pushed out as well - but as those head way from us, we don't see them.
Comet ZTF passed by the sun on January 12. Since then, it has been on its way out of the solar system, passing by earth later this week.
It won't return for tens of thousands of years - if ever. It is likely to not have enough energy to leave the solar system though.
As it gets towards the edge of our solar system, it slowly loses speed as it doesn't have enough energy to overcome the gravity of the sun - even billions of kilometres away.
Imagine going up the hill at a constant rate - you'll slow down as you get higher and you might get to the top, or if you didn't have enough speed, you'll roll back down. For the comet, that is coming back into the solar system.
In Australia, the comet will be visible from most of Australia, as far south as Sydney and Canberra by February 4, and the rest of Australia including Tasmania, but the sixth. It will still be pretty low in the horizon, so waiting a few days will be best.
Look towards the north near the constellation Orion - sometimes called the saucepan. It might just be visible to the naked eye, but a pair of binoculars or telescope will be best.
How bright it will be is always a bit tricky with comets. They are like cats - you are never sure what they will do.
