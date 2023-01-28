The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Pressure-free Jay Vine sets sights on winning Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated January 28 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra cyclist Jay Vine says there's no pressure on him to win Cadel's Race. Picture by Karleen Minney

Jay Vine would love to add a Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race win to his already epic summer Down Under.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.