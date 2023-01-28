Jay Vine would love to add a Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race win to his already epic summer Down Under.
And the course that starts and finishes in Geelong on Sunday suits the Canberra cyclist.
Making the UAE Team Emirates rider even more dangerous is the fact his Tour Down Under win and being crowned national time trial champion already this month means there's no pressure on Vine's shoulders.
He's also not even the main threat from his team, with Marc Hirschi and Alessandro Covi their one-day race specialists.
Vine pointed to fellow Canberran Michael Matthews as one of the favourites, along with his Team Jayco AlUla teammate Simon Yates, plus Caleb Ewan and Corbin Strong.
"We're lucky we've got lots of options to play and I've got a little bit less pressure to perform immediately on my shoulders," Vine said.
"Of course [I want to win]. It's still a very good course that suits me with the four ascents, plus the little kickers ... it's good for me."
Vine won two stages of the Vuelta a Espana last year, but his overall win in the Tour Down Under a week ago was his first general classification win at a WorldTour stage race.
It was a "really important" victory for the late bloomer's career.
The 27-year-old only got his first professional contract in 2021, but has been on a steep upwards trajectory ever since.
He'll get his first crack at the Giro d'Italia this year, with his lead-up to that consisting of the Volta ao Algarve, Tirreno-Adriatico and the Volta a Catalunya.
That build up means he won't be able to defend his world esports crown, with this year's world championships clashing with Algarve next month.
"[The TDU was] my first win and it's really important for my career," Vine said.
"I wore the leader's jersey for three days and defended for two of them so it's not a Grand Tour, it's not defending for five days in an eight-day race in Europe, but it's a start and it's more than I've ever done before.
"I think it's really good for my career and development. Also handling that pressure of day-to-day of going on the podium, doing interviews, doing the anti-doping testing post-stage every day and not getting back to the hotel until two hours after the stage.
"It's still a WorldTour event, but it was good practice for future things."
CADEL EVANS GREAT OCEAN ROAD RACE
Sunday: Race starts in Geelong at 11.10am.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
