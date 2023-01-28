The Canberra Times
Canberrans care more about Ukraine plight than the IOC

David Polkinghorne
Updated January 28 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 7:00pm
Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka played in the Australian Open women's final on Saturday night. Picture Getty Images

There's more people in Canberra who care about helping Ukrainians than there are at the International Olympic Committee. Or at Tennis Australia and whoever runs world tennis for that matter as well.

