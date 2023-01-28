Canberrans care more about Ukraine plight than the IOC

There's more people in Canberra who care about helping Ukrainians than there are at the International Olympic Committee. Or at Tennis Australia and whoever runs world tennis for that matter as well.
I drove past the Russian Embassy the other day and there were dozens of people waving the Ukrainian flag in the middle of Canberra Avenue. That support for Ukraine has been a common sight for the almost 12 months since Russia's illegal invasion.
Their resolve hasn't waned at all. The same can't be said for the IOC, who backflipped massively this week on their original stance to ban both Russian and Belarusian athletes from their competitions.
Apparently it's not fair for individual athletes to be punished because of their passport. Tell that to the Ukrainians getting murdered on a daily basis. They can take solace knowing it's not because of their passports.
Instead, Russians and Belarusians will be allowed to win gold medals, climb atop the podium and bring glory to their countries. Sportswashing on high.
Although they'll have to do so under the half-baked punishment of not competing under their country's flag. Whoop-dee-do.
Trust the IOC to bring a feather duster to a literal gun fight.
The Australian Olympic Committee has backed the IOC backflip, which has been widely condemned as endorsing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It's hard to argue with the latter.
It seems the IOC's decision to endorse the afore-mentioned invasion is in conflict with their own Olympic Charter.
The first two "Fundamental Principles of Olympism" call for "ethical principles" and "promoting a peaceful society concerned with the preservation of human dignity".
Not sure how war-mongering ticks either of those boxes.
I guess the IOC skipped straight past them to fourth principle of "sport is a human right" to decide that trumps ethics and peace. Luckily the Ukrainians also have the right to play sport - they just have to do it while missiles fall all around them.
The IOC has instead dealt with war-mongering in the same manner they dealt with Russia's systemic drug-cheating. By slapping them with a wet piece of celery.
To be fair to the IOC though, they're simply following the lead of tennis's governing bodies. I'm sure the raft of top-tier Russian and Belarusian players has nothing to with their complete acceptance of the invasion of Ukraine.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Four players from those two countries made the semi-finals of the Australian Open, with Belarusia's Aryna Sabalenka making it to the women's final on Saturday night.
Tennis' rulers never really had any resolve when it came to the war from the start.
That's exemplified by their stripping of Wimbledon's world-ranking points last year when the Poms banned Russian and Belarusian players from their major tournament. You can have your strawberries, but there'll be no cream.
Tennis Australia has fallen in line whole-heartedly. They even let spectators bring Russian and Belrusian flags to the opening days of the Aussie Open just to show exactly that.
While they eventually realised the sight of Vladimir Putin's face on a bunch of Russian flags wasn't the greatest look, it was a case of all-too-little too late.
They've had to deal with the debacle of Srdjan Djokovic hanging out with a bunch pro-Russian war supporters and their flags as a result.
His son, the anti-vaxxer Novak Djokovic who was kicked out of Australia in disgrace last summer, looks set to win the men's crown on Sunday.
But don't worry, Novak's said it was all just a big misunderstanding. And because Srdjan, who's behaviour has often reflected that of a pelican, was such a good sport he decided to stay away from his son's semi-final on Friday night.
Tennis Australia decided nothing was the best course of action, despite many calling from Srdjan to be banned from attending the rest of the tournament.
There's still 18 months for the IOC to come to their senses, but I wouldn't go holding your breath. Doing nothing is much easier after all. And seemingly part of the Olympic spirit.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.